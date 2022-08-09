Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough

Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.

That’s right, Elba’s passion as a father is just another thing fans can add to the lengthy list of admirable qualities about the actor. In a set of interviews for his upcoming blockbuster smash, Beast, he mentioned being a father both in his personal life and on screen — and he’s undoubtedly a beloved one.

Leah Jeffries, one of Elba’s on-screen daughters in Beast, started by saying that he was a joy to work with.

“Oh, it was — it was very amazing. I loved working with Mr. Elba. Like, every time we were on set, you always made sure that we were okay, like, are we cold or too hot, do we need to cool down, are we being worked too much? Like, he was someone that was really like a second father in this movie. It was almost like in this movie: it wasn’t just acting. It was like real emotion because we all loved each other.”

Leah Jeffries (@LeahSavJeffries) and @iyanahalley are joining us to talk more about working with Idris Elba and playing his on-screen daughters on @BeastMovie #BeastMovie pic.twitter.com/Jc5XU9A9U4 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 9, 2022

Iyana Halley followed up by saying that he blew away any preconceived notions she might have had of his talent and who he is as a person.

“He exceeded my expectations because, like — I don’t know how you would be, but I’m like, ‘Okay, wait, he’s actually funny’ and we really felt like a real family. We would make jokes in a car — rapping like…”

They even had dance-offs on set, and they all argued about who won them; that family energy was still on point, even after filming for Beast wrapped months ago.

Jenna and Michelle Collins, who stepped in for Hoda Kotb (on a perfect day), continued chatting with Elba and we can all relate to Collins, who said speaking with Elba made her feel like she was, well — a little bit lost. It’s that accent and smile — they completely make you lose sense of time and circumstance.

Elba felt the love and the connection happening in the room — something always important to him.

“Life’s too short, you know; when you meet people, you gotta connect to them. There’s a lot of love in the room”

Hi @idriselba! We’re talking all about @BeastMovie #BeastMovie, his experiences DJ’ing since he was 14 years old, his upcoming birthday, and more 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2xPCwYXewr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 9, 2022

For those of you who may have tuned in for the idea of Elba and BDE, we won’t let you down completely. Elba was, as we mentioned, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man of the Year in 2018 and is incredibly easy on the eyes — and that vibe never quits either.

Here’s to Elba and his Big Dad Energy.