IFC Films release first trailer from Sundance-lauded ‘Resurrection’

IFC Films has released the first look trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Resurrection and the movie looks like another solid entry into the so-called “elevated” horror category that’s redefining the once pulp- and gore-driven genre. The film pulled down plenty of audience acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and looks poised to become another successful horror/arthouse mash-up.

Resurrection features Godzilla vs. Kong actor Rebecca Hall in a performance that has already achieved critical praise. Hall stars as Margaret, a woman who leads a tightly-organized existence, her life as a single mother to daughter Abbie and her busy career perfectly compartmentalized, until a shadow from her past emerges to throw her life into chaos.

The mysterious David, played by Tim Roth, returns to Margaret’s life, “carrying the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business,” according to IFCs press release.

Resurrection is written and directed by Andrew Semans. The film was developed from a script of Semans’ that was featured on the 2019 “Black List” of popular un-produced scripts from new screenwriters. Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Alex Scharfman and Drew Houpt of Secret Engine, and Tory Lenosky of Rosetory will produce. In addition to Hall and Roth, the film will star Grace Kaufman and Michael Esper.

The film will open theatrically on August 5. The film will also be available as Video on demand and will subsequently be available for streaming on Shudder.