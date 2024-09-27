‘I’m scared’: Even Hailey Bieber is freaking out over Justin Bieber’s French doppelgänger

Over the years, many celebrity lookalikes have emerged, including men who resemble Justin Bieber. Still, there has never been someone so eerily similar that it freaked out his wife. Well, that’s no longer true because Hailey Bieber recently commented on a short TikTok video of Justin’s French doppelgänger, and she’s creeped out!

Recommended Videos

A video of someone who appears to be Justin Bieber traveling on the metro during Paris Fashion Week was shared by TikToker theosauss. They were confused because it’s not every day you would see the “Baby” singer traveling on public transport without a security team insight. The text onscreen reads: “Just a random Tuesday during Fashion Week” and the confused fan shared their thoughts in the caption: “So i just met justin bieber in the french metro???”

The video has been liked over 720,000 times and has been flooded with comments from fans trying to determine if this is or isn’t the Biebs. “It is – same tattoos and everything,” a comment reads. Another person was blown away by the similarity, writing, “People who saying that isn’t him I have eyeballs that is indeed him.”

Other reactions include, “Close enough. When’s the tour?,” “I’ve been a belieber for 14 years and I can say that’s not him, I had to look twice though,” “How does it feel to live my dream?!?” and “How is this not him.” This post has created so much confusion from fans, but no one ever expected to see a comment from his wife.

Could the real Justin Bieber please stand up?

Hailey Bieber only needed two words to confirm that the man in the video was not her husband but that the similarity was striking (and creepy AF). “I’m scared…” she wrote. Fans have reacted to her comment with great excitement, confirming that she is a legend but also that they really believed this was Justin. “BAHAHAHAHAA OMG I would be scared too! It’s too realistic,” a fan replied.

We have our answer, but to make the situation even more confusing is that Justin was photographed wearing this exact outfit on a date night with his wife earlier this week (so, not only does the doppelgänger look like him, he has his style down, too! No wonder Hailey is scared)! Justin and Hailey were photographed grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu in California (not Paris), and they were seen driving their Tesla Cybertruck with security in tow.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy