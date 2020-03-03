The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Marvel Making Wolverine Gay

Wolverine is gay. Sorry homophobes and bigots, but the adamantium-boned mutant with the killer claws has officially come out of the closet and, for my part, I can’t help but applaud his bravery.

While I don’t see any reason why this should change his personality or future adventures in any way, as a committed Wolverine fan, it’s at least a relief that his previous predilections for traumatized teenage girls have turned out to be totally innocent. And, in a heartwarming twist, it’s looking like Wolvie and Cyclops might be finally confessing their feelings for each other. Adorable!

If you’re in doubt about Wolverine being gay, then check out X-Men #7, which confirms that he’s not only gay now, but has been gay throughout his long superhero career. To summarize the background for this, the current X-Men comics arc sees Marvel’s mutants declaring the island of Krakoa a sovereign nation-state. On this island, fans noticed that the X-Men’s home shows that Wolverine, Cyclops and Jean Grey’s rooms apparently have connecting doors, and anyone that’s stayed in a hotel will know for sure that this definitely means they’re all getting it on while nobody’s looking.

But the cherry on top of this delectable cake is a conversation between Cyclops and Wolverine where the pair discuss their Krakoan bliss. Scott mentions that it’s nice to see Jean Grey hanging out in a bikini, then mentions that he himself likes hanging out in a speedo. To this, Wolverine replies: “Heh. Well, who could say no to that?” This, obviously, is an admission from Wolvie that he’s gay, and always has been.

Of course, fans have already taken to Twitter to react and here’s just a sample of what folks are saying:

oh to be wolverine, gay on the moon with cyclops https://t.co/e2qTJ1YTeF — big bruja energy (@bigtittysadgf) March 3, 2020

Did you ever think you'd see the day where you might randomly say something like #Wolverine is gay" and it turned out to be true? — Gnaw Maul ™ (@GnawMaulPro) March 3, 2020

I could see Wolverine banging a guy, not Scott though for every reason possible. — Dante Kinkade Spoopy, Kinky and Odd. (@ARandomGayWolf) March 3, 2020

Guys, I'm just going to say this one time. If you think Wolverine thinking Cyclops looks good in a speedo makes him (and honestly YOU) gay, then i have a thing or three to point out to you about your life time of pro wrestling investment. — Doc Midnight is at C2E2 doing laps. (@docmidnight) March 3, 2020

My whole name is a reference to this lovely gay ass Wolverine 😤❤️ — Captain Howlett (@captainhowlett1) March 2, 2020

Wolverine may or may not have been one of my gay awakenings as a kid — 🍄 💀Max ⚣ 💀🍄 (@gr0ceriess) March 2, 2020

Pre-emptive fake geek straight boy complaint of STOP TRYING TO MAKE EVERYONE GAY WOLVERINE IS SUPER STRAIGHT AND WOULD NEVER GAY pic.twitter.com/05qbhkNP92 — Vinny (@queeredupguy) February 29, 2020

Different versions of Wolverine have been gay in the past, bi dudes can be macho, and it would make sense that after 200+ yrs of living, Logan would spread his horizons https://t.co/40DzZ9rN8V — Mr Dylan (@ClassierDylan) February 29, 2020

Hold up, Cyclops and Wolverine are gay now? — Jonathan Rector (@artbyjar) March 3, 2020

How and WTF. Then if Wolverine is gay why the hell did he have a relationship with Yuriko who became lady death strike?! Wolverine had relations with Jean Grey and probably Emma Frost too and Storm. Wolverine is straight STOP IT SJWS STOP IT RIGHT FUCKING NOW! — Sven Manning (@gravekeepersven) March 3, 2020

Sooo, Wolverine & Cyclops are gay now. pic.twitter.com/nKNhBqA5IG — 🦆 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐮𝐬 🦆🦆 (@MarkBluecheck) March 3, 2020

Did you see they made Wolverine & Cyclops gay? I believe if there ever was a straw to break the camels back this should be it. pic.twitter.com/vOygwTi6sg — 🦆 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐮𝐬 🦆🦆 (@MarkBluecheck) March 3, 2020

Here’s hoping Wolverine/Cyclops become as established as Lois/Clark. And honestly, if one of the biggest characters in superhero comics can come out as gay, then why not some of the other biggies? Batman? Superman? Heck, maybe even some of the more uptight readers might come to terms with some feelings they’ve been struggling to suppress all these years?

Let’s hope that when the MCU introduces their Wolverine, they stay true to his comics portrayal and make him unambiguously gay, as anything less would be a betrayal to the real fans. But whatever the future holds, we can at least be sure that a rainbow flag now permanently flies above the X-Men franchise.