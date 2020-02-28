Wolverine Rumored To Make His MCU Debut In [SPOILERS]

When it comes to the X-Men being introduced into the MCU, we don’t know exactly how Kevin Feige and co. will handle the mutant super-team, but one thing everyone feels certain of is that we’ll be getting a new Wolverine. As the most famous and lucrative character they’ve just got from Fox, Marvel will surely insert him in the franchise as soon as possible. And, according to a new rumor, the movie he could debut in has possibly been revealed.

Namely, it’s Captain Marvel 2. This rumor comes from YouTube channel The Quartering, who claim that none other than Superman star Henry Cavill is the top choice to replace Hugh Jackman as Logan and that he’ll be starring alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in the upcoming sequel. It’s a pretty wild rumor, sure, and may come to nothing, but crazier things have happened in the MCU.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Captain Marvel 2 has been rumored to feature an iconic X-Men hero, either. Superhero Buzz’s Mikey Sutton has claimed that Rogue will be introduced in CM2, as a villain tied to a mutant terrorist group – basically the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in all but name. Whether either of these rumors is on the money, it does seem likely the film may prove to be significant for bringing the X-Men into the franchise in some shape or form.

Rogue and Carol have a very strong connection in the comics, so having the former debut in that movie would make a lot of sense. Wolverine appearing in Captain Marvel 2, meanwhile, wouldn’t be as natural a fit, but the pair do have an overlooked friendship in the Marvel Comics universe. In fact, Logan and Carol’s bond will be explored in the upcoming Captain Marvel #17.

As for Cavill inhabiting the role, he’s believed to have met with Marvel last year. But could he really be about to swap the Man of Steel’s Kryptonian powers for Wolverine‘s Adamantium claws? Time will tell.