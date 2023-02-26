Ironically, ‘Dilbert’ is actually funny now that it’s been turned into Scott Adams memes

Since 1989, Dilbert has been making fans laugh about the woes of office life, but that seems to all be coming to an end. The comic strip’s creator Scott Adams made racist remarks on his YouTube show Real Coffee with Scott Adams that has papers across the nation dropping him.

At first, he begins by saying he’s going to reidentify himself as white because he doesn’t want to be any member of a hate group. That’s ironic considering he then gives horrible advice to his 122K followers to “get the hell away from Black people.” He’s basing his opinions on a sketchy polls that claim nearly 50 percent of Black people are not okay with white people. He went on to say that it makes no sense for white people to help Black citizens anymore.

The video is not a fake. It’s on his own YouTube channel and as a result, AP News reports that The Los Angeles Times, The San Antonio Express-News, The USA Today Network, The Plain Dealer, and other publications that are part of Advance Local Media have all started to drop the comic strip with many more to follow.

One thing the internet can be counted on for is a plethora of memes to swarm the social media channels, and that’s just what’s happening.

Not even a dig, this is legit funnier than a Dilbert strip. pic.twitter.com/VZ3Es9jgf1 — E Perkins 🎃🏳️‍🌈 (@Epers) February 26, 2023

Scott Adams has drawn his last Dilbert cartoon pic.twitter.com/qR3xJGM9vn — Garry Vaux Illustrator (@GarryVaux) February 26, 2023

DILBERT gets canceled pic.twitter.com/USAQxv26EF — Mr. Tinfoil Hat (@basedinokc) February 26, 2023

Adams was divorced from Shelly Miles back in 2014, but it still could be relevant if he hasn’t been in a relationship since, and he’s become a bitter old man.

Scott Adams blocked me ages ago, so he won’t see this… but here’s my Dilbert tribute. pic.twitter.com/E5VpwNFqm0 — Lukey McGarry (@lukeymcgarry) February 25, 2023

Does he know his statements were very racist, or is he lost? Saying he doesn’t want to be part of a hate group while saying hateful things about a group is about as twisted as it gets.

Considering Ron DeSantis’ stance against teaching African-American studies, it was inevitable that Florida’s Republican governor would be dragged into this.

BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces new AP Dilbert Studies course. pic.twitter.com/vie5QeiRHe — Chris Swartout (@chrisswartout) February 25, 2023

Adams showed his true colors, and the backlash he’s getting is going to last for a while.

C ya #Dilbert Never really cared for you anyway 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/GG0eaMK1Kl — Sean P. OHearn 🏳️‍🌈 GAY Atheist Animal Lover! 🌻 (@BabaliciousDQ1) February 26, 2023

Was the comic strip ever really that good in the first place? There are far better ones that could take up that space in all those newspapers across the country.