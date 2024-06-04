Is ‘Bridgerton’s Portia Featherington a villain or a protective mother? TikTok’s analysis, explained

Bridgerton‘s Portia Featherington is a mother to three daughters, Prudence, Philippa, and Penelope. For many, she is viewed as a villain, but could it be that she is just misunderstood?

TikToker marinainmiami has created a compelling argument for why Portia is a great mother: she’s willing to do whatever it takes to ensure her daughters are taken care of. As she argues:

“It is such a privilege for the child to see their parent as the villain because the child has no idea what lengths the parent has gone through to keep the child safe and protected. … Portia is by no means the perfect mother, but she fiercely loves and protects her daughters.”

She then highlights a scene where she feels Portia is making the best decision for her children, despite her actions being considered cruel. She also notes how, in Season 3, we see so much of Portia through Penelope Featherington’s perspective. “Penelope has no idea how far her mother has gone to keep her and her family safe. She has the privilege to see her mother as the villain,” marinainmiami says.

TikToker marinainmiami also makes the argument for how we cannot compare Portia Featherington to other characters like Violet Bridgerton because their circumstances are totally different. Violet has grown up with privilege, in contrast, Portia realized after losing her husband that she needed to go into survival mode.

“Three years, she has been working to clean up her gambling husband’s mess,” marinainmiami said of Portia’s actions. “Every single day, she’s dealing with the wolves that are scratching at the door.” This is also why she encouraged Penelope to pursue Lord Debling (who many feel was the real diamond of Season 3).

Bridgerton fans react to claims Portia Featherington is not a villain

TikToker marinainmiami captioned her video with a message about Portia Featherington.

“‘Be kind to your parents, it’s their first time living too.’ Portia is such a dynamic and misunderstood character,” she wrote. Fans have reacted with support to her post as they start to view Portia Featherington in a new way.

“Never thought about it that way. The Bridgerton mom had a son. Portia only had daughters so in that space she had to be a different type of mother,” a comment reads. Another fan also weighed in on the character, writing, “Portia is my favorite villain because she is wrong but she is relatable. The way she doesn’t have the benefit of love on any facet is sooo important. She has never rested.”

Other comments on the post include, “She’s the best mom! She shelters her daughters from everything! They are clueless to reality,” and “She’s an incredible mother!” Fans are also curious to find out more about Portia and her background story. “I really want to see an origin story for Portia! It would be SOOO good,” a comment reads.

Is Portia Featherington the most misunderstood character in Bridgerton? Or is she the villain everyone believes she is?

