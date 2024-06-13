Kendall Toole smiling outside
Category:
News

Is Kendall Toole leaving Peloton?

Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 11:04 am

Ever since we had to work out at home in 2020, we know the power of a good fitness instructor. On days that we need some extra motivation (okay, which is every day), we love squatting, lifting weights, and/or cycling while watching a friendly and fun teacher. Peloton has some of the best instructors around… but is it true that Kendall Toole is leaving?

While Peloton has gotten some bad press over the years, including when a Billions character had a heart attack riding at home, clients know the teachers are truly top-notch. Do we have to say farewell to Kendall Toole and her awesome Peloton classes?

Did Kendall Toole leave Peloton?

People reported that on June 13th, 2024, Kendall Toole posted a video on Instagram and explained that she is indeed leaving Peloton. Since she has been teaching fantastic classes for the past five years, this is a huge deal and a big surprise for her many fans.

Toole explained that she will be active on Instagram and that people can still catch up with her there. Considering that, as of now, she has 976,000 Instagram followers, we can guess that everyone will be excited to see what she does next. While she didn’t explain her plans, it’s possible Toole could launch her own fitness platform or do something equally amazing. We’ll be watching to see. Toole has a great Instagram account that goes beyond just fitness, as she has highlights about cooking and music.

Kendall Toole said thank you to those who take her Peloton classes, “letting me into your homes, into your hearts, and in many times — I hope — into the shadowy parts of your mind where sometimes things can get a little tough.”

While goodbyes are always sad and nothing really softens the blow, Pelobuddy.com reported that Peloton clients can still take Toole’s classes on demand. She will keep teaching until June 29th, 2024. While we can keep taking Jenn Shermann’s classes, it’s tough to lose Toole on the platform.

Kendall Toole is such a popular Peloton instructor because she not only teaches fun classes where she sings and encourages clients to have a good time, but she also talks about her life. This makes us feel like we know her. In March 2024, she shared a post on Instagram and mentioned her mental health struggles. As Toole old Swagger Magazine, “For a long time I hid my struggles out of shame, but when I started teaching at Peloton, I realized I had a responsibility to use my platform to raise awareness about mental health.” While of course a good sweat doesn’t solve every problem and mental health is a complex and important topic, we can all agree that we feel better about a great workout class. We appreciate that Toole is so open.

While we want to know exactly what Kendall Toole’s future looks like, we can be patient because we know she’s going to be successful. In her Instagram video, she talked about looking to “the next chapter,” which is something we can relate to. We’ve all faced crossroads in our lives and made tough choices, and while we don’t want Kendall Toole to leave Peloton, we totally respect that it’s the right choice for her.

Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.