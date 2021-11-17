Mike Tyson Experienced Ego Death On Psychedelics

If you’ve been confused by rumors that former world champion boxer Mike Tyson passed away, we have a point of clarification that may bring you relief.

The association stems from a reported interview with Tyson by New York Post, in which Tyson said, “‘I died’ during my first trip” of psychedelic toad venom. Apropos of the subject matter, the conversation reportedly occurred at Wonderland, a conference in Miami, FL, dedicated to psychedelics, microdosing, and medicine.

The retired boxer continued, “In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

The amphibian Tyson referred to is Bufo alvarius AKA Sonoran Desert Toad. When it’s not spending seven months underground each year, its venom can reportedly be smoked to produce a brief psychedelic trip.

Tyson was reportedly at a dark place at the time he tried it, four years ago.

“I did it as a dare…I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It’s another dimension. Before I did the toad, I was a wreck. The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem. People with big egos often have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidize that. The toad strips the ego.”

The experience has led him to his continued use of the drug, with the athlete saying he lost 100 pounds in three months, started boxing again, and has reconnected to his family. Mike Tyson is also now an advocate for psychedelics in general, saying it improved his life.