Is Scarlet Witch’s headpiece modeled after a uterus? Reddit thinks so

Fan theories are fun. Sometimes they give us a fun idea about what could have been, and sometimes they’re actually eerily spot on in their suppositions, and sometimes they’re… well, sometimes they just make you go “hmmm” — and not just because they make you think.

Reddit user u/GamingBunchTV recently printed a 3D rendering of Wanda Maximoff (aka The Scarlet Witch)’s now-trademark headpiece, and noticed it actually bore a fair resemblance to a piece of human anatomy. Specifically? A uterus.

“3D Printing Wanda’s headpiece, I noticed that the center is a uterus with the mind stone above it.” the Redditor captioned a photo showing the piece alongside a picture of Elizabeth Olsen crowned with the headband.

It’s not wrong per se? Well, frankly, the “mind stone” is a bit of a reach — although the stone would represent Wanda’s obsession with her deceased lover, Vision, sometimes a ball is just a ball. Even though one could also argue that a uterine image might represent her desire to find her children.

Safe to say this is just the sort of thing Reddit is for, and users had a ball of a time pointing out the many other things it could be — including an “M” for Maximoff, or the “House of M”storyline from the comics, in which Wanda is driven insane by losing her imaginary children. And of course, multiple folks calling the image a “stretch.”

