‘Is that a cry for help?’: Wanted fugitive who disappeared with his three children into the wilderness resurfaces after three years – will they ever safely return?

Three years ago, New Zealander Tom Phillips disappeared into the wilderness with his three children after a dispute with the children’s mother. Phillips’ whereabouts and the safety of his children have been unknown since then. But now, Phillips and his three children have been spotted, and local police call the sighting “credible.”

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

Phillips’ three children, Ember, Maverick, and Jayda Phillips, were all age ten and under when they went missing. Shortly after Phillips and the kids vanished, a warrant was issued for their father’s arrest. About a year before Phillips’ most recent sighting, another arrest warrant for Phillips was issued, accusing the wanted fugitive of robbing a bank and then shooting at a supermarket employee a few months earlier.

Phillips and the three children were filmed by pig hunters

Tom Phillips, who disappeared with his three children, Ember (8), Maverick (9), and Jayda (11), in 2021 in New Zealand, has resurfaced in recently captured footage.



Filmed by a group of pig hunters, the video marks the first sighting of the father and children in three years.… pic.twitter.com/VNp7VFanOR — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) October 10, 2024 via Morbd Knowledge/X

Previous suspected Phillips sightings showed a man who authorities believed was Phillips with just one child, who could not be identified, so it was unclear whether all three of his children were still alive. In the most recent sighting, pig farmers reportedly took video footage of who they say is Phillips and all three youngsters together on remote New Zealand farmland. Each wore camouflage clothing with large backpacks while marching in line, and Phillips reportedly carried a large rifle.

The hunters who say they spotted Phillips and three children briefly spoke to the youngsters, who asked if anyone knew where they were before Phillips urged them to keep moving. The hunters then called the police, who called the hunters’ report “credible,” and authorities urged residents near where the fugitive and the three kids were last seen “to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, no matter how minor.”

While the search was still on, the fact all three kids were alive was good news. “This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family,” New Zealand police said, according to The New Zealand Herald.

The children’s mother was “relieved” to see all three youngsters alive

New Zealand mother’s chilling theory as missing kids re-emerge after 3 years in wilderness with father https://t.co/U6JuSrDX96 pic.twitter.com/UPIjUJOauV — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2024 via New York Post/X

After the reported Phillips sighting, the children’s mother, Cat Phillips, said, “I’m so happy that they’re all there. I’m so relieved to see all three of my babies. They’re all alive,” according to The Guardian. Meanwhile, Phillips’ mother, Julia said she would love to have her grandkids safe at home. “We were relieved to see the children alive and well,” she said. “We thought they would be but you never know,” she added.

Last summer, Cat shared pictures of a letter she said Tom wrote to her on social media, but she did not indicate when the letter was written. In it, Tom wrote, in part, “I know if I ever give up trying to make things right I will regret it forever. I’m sorry for everything I have ever said or done to hurt you. These past nine months, I have suffered every day, knowing I should have dealt with things better and knowing that I f***ed up.”

An $80,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to Phillips’ arrest and the safe return of the three children. After the most recent sighting of the fugitive and members of his family, New Zealand police said, “While we cannot go into detail, we want to reassure the public that we have the resources in place to respond to any information or reports of sightings that come in.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy