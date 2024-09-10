‘Is this the best ad ever?’: Woman accidentally creates the ultimate sunscreen ad when she applies her product in a perfect pattern

A TikTok user has gone viral on the popular video-sharing platform after experiencing a hilarious sunscreen mishap. Stephanie Ella, aka czechprincess, shared the 21-second clip in which she reveals her back to be a series of red and white stripes after inadequately applying her solar protection product.

Stephanie reveals that the sunscreen in question isn’t the typical cream you squirt on and rub in but a roll-on stick product that’s less thorough regarding the initial application. She then advises viewers to be more careful than she was when it comes to putting it on their skin.

Inadvertently, the incident has made a fantastic commercial for the brand she was using — Shisheido, incidentally — as the white patches on her back make it abundantly clear that it works. Stephanie even captioned her video with the words, “If this doesn’t get me a sponsorship with @SHISEIDO, I dont know what will…”

Unsurprisingly, the video has garnered a significant response from TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

Shisheido themselves responded to the video, saying, “Hi Ella, Thanks for sharing this with us! ❤️❤️❤️”

Other commenters acknowledged that the video was a great advertisement for Shisheido products, with replies like, “You proved that actually works,” “at least we know it’s effective,” “Great ad tbh,” and “Is this the best ad ever?”

Others agreed with Stephanie that the video warranted sponsorship from Shisheido. One said, “@SHISEIDO give this girl an ambassador spot or something” and another wrote, “@SHISEIDO sponsor this girl!!”

The main takeaway from the comments was that Stephanie had misused the product. Users who told her as much said things like, “Same as spray sunscreen, you need to rub it in,” “You always have to rub in sunscreen, no matter the application,” “rub it in…. I don’t understand why people don’t realize they have to rub it around and evenly spread sunscreen,” and “just like every other sunscreen you are supposed to rub it in….”

Some people commented that the product in question is meant for use on the face only, saying to Stephanie, “I believe all the ones those size are intended as facial sunscreen. Unfortunate this information is only coming to you now lol,” and “lol isn’t it just a face sunscreen?! 😭”

One user expressed disappointment that they don’t have the necessary disposable income to use this particular product so plentifully, saying, “I wish i was rich enough to use the Shiseido stick as a body sunscreen.”

Good Housekeeping recently posted a list of the 14 best sunscreens available. Topping the list was a Rodan + Fields product. Shisheido had one entry on the list, in spot 11. Other brands featured included Hawaiian Tropic, Vichy, Dr. Jart+, Neutrogena, Colorescience, Hampton Sun, Sun Bum, Everyday Humans, La Roche-Posay, and Babo Botanicals. Maybe Stephanie should look for sponsorship from some of those guys, given Shisheido’s apparent hesitancy in rewarding her for her sublime advertising skills.

All jokes aside, wear sunscreen, people. It could quite literally save your life (just make sure you apply it properly so you don’t wind up looking like you’re wearing an old-time barbershop quarter jacket).

