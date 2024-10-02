‘It could become like a circus with unicorns!’: The newly engaged Lady Gaga embraces her destiny as the ultimate Bridezilla

Lady Gaga has entered a new era, and we cannot help but gaze at her with amazement: After more than 15 years in the industry, she surprised everyone again with her secret project, Harlequin, released to coincide with her role in the musical/horror film Joker: Folie à Deux. And if that was not enough, her personal life is also better than ever as she celebrates her romance with fiancé Michael Polansky.

If you were wondering what their wedding day would look like, we may have our answer, and it’s not what we expected. Given Gaga’s level of fame and the many celebrities she is well-acquainted with, you’d be forgiven for thinking the couple will have a big, extravagant wedding. “We actually talk about going to the courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food,” she confessed in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Um … what?

But then she followed up with a joke that is exactly what we know and love about Gaga. “But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns,” she said. And there it is, the brilliance and drama we all crave from her (and imagine the pictures from this day)! If she chooses this route, it’s entirely possible she could become the next celebrity Bridezilla, but also, this is Gaga, and even when she is over-the-top, fans eat it up!

Lady Gaga shares details about her proposal

Later in the interview, Lady Gaga gave us a little glimpse into her engagement. No, Michael Polonsky did not get down on one knee to propose, but the songstress didn’t mind. “You know what? I’m a modern lady, I like what he did,” she confessed. Good for her!

The proposal took place shortly after her birthday, and the pair went rock climbing, an activity they have done multiple times together and Gaga described as “super fun.”

“He didn’t propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top … took some photos and then we went back down. And we were just walking back to the room and talking and he said … it was very Michael, to ask me if he could ask me,” she recalled. “He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed and I was like, ‘Yes! It’s so OK!’”

The video has inspired reactions from fans who love Gaga’s energy. She appears to have entered a new era, and fans have noted her honesty in this interview. “I’ve never seen her speak so openly and transparently about her dating life before. Wooah, she’s in love LOVE,” a comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “There is such a light in Gaga’s eyes right now. She is so giddy, present, and clearly happy. So excited for her next era.”

Other comments note how she deserves this happiness: she is glowing, genuinely happy, and in love. “Just a genuine, easy going, humble sweetheart. She sounds so fun to be around,” a commenter shared. As a fan of Gaga, there is nothing more you can ask for!

