‘When you are with your best friend, everything changes’: Lady Gaga gets emotional about the man who finally put a ring on her finger

Lady Gaga is thriving! In addition to her eagerly anticipated performance in Joker: Folie à Deux and a new project titled Harlequin (also referred to as 6.5 and released in connection with the film), everyone’s favorite popstar is on top of her game professionally! Her personal life could also not be better, largely thanks to the man who’s stolen her heart, her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Gaga was secretive about her relationship with Polansky in the past (the pair have been in a relationship since 2020), but that changed as she could no longer contain her happiness, and fans are here for it. At the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, she gave an interview to People, in which she focused on the impact her partner has had on her life. “I just love my fiancé so much,” she shared. “He’s my best friend. He’s my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”

The pair have also collaborated on Harlequin, and Polansky is credited as co-executive producer and co-writer on four of the album’s tracks: “Good Morning,” “Get Happy,” “Oh, When the Saints” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now.” This proves that Polansky (affectionately referred to by Gaga fans as “Daddy Monster”) is a talented individual, but isn’t it risky to include someone you love in your work? Gaga appears to have thrown caution to the wind, and in the same chat, she shared that they collaborated because “it just felt right.”

She continued, “We were both so excited. We were all warmed up and ready to go.”

Fans react to Lady Gaga’s interview and her apparent happiness

Video footage of the interview was shared on People’s Instagram account, giving fans an opportunity to respond to Lady Gaga’s comments. In addition to red heart emojis and remarks on her appearance, there are also messages of support for her relationship. “You’re awesome and you and your partner are awesome together! Congratulations you too,” a fan shared.

Gaga’s fans have another reason to ship this romance: Polansky inspired the songstress to release more music. In addition to Harlequin, fans are finally getting the seventh studio album (dubbed LG7) they’ve been waiting for, and it is set for release early next year.

In an interview with Vogue last month, Gaga credited her fiancé with pushing her to create more music. “Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record,” she said. “He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’” Polansky revealed he encouraged Gaga because he loves her. “On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy,” he said.

