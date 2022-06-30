Jaicy Elliot from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will star in empowering Hallmark movie

The Hallmark Channel is getting stylish this fall with an all-new love story, Romance In Style, and its leading lady is trading in her scrubs for fashion design.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s own Jaicy Elliot is the star of the upcoming Hallmark movie, which focuses on empowerment, self-acceptance, and of course — love. Elliot shared a quote with PEOPLE regarding her excitement for changing the lens within the company and opening the door for new topics of discussion.

“I am so thrilled to be part of this new conversation we are currently having about self-acceptance and the positive spreading of that message.”

Elliot continued by saying that Hallmark is providing a platform for openness and lack of judgment, focusing on building bonds and embracing what makes us all unique.

“Hallmark is opening an important dialogue about female empowerment and breaking through the oh-so-thick ceiling of social misconceptions we have collectively built. Long gone is the time when it was acceptable to judge people solely on their appearance. I think it’s high time we all move on from these superficial criteria and build a healthier, more connected world in which we strive to be better at being kind and tolerant.”

In addition to judging people on their appearance, it’s clear that the film will also highlight societal ideas of the “perfect relationship” and how we often wonder if we’ll be judged in our own right and then by who we love.

PEOPLE shared a synopsis for the film, where Elliot will star as a fashion designer named Ella.

“While working as a freelance seamstress at a high-profile fashion magazine, she (Ella) meets the “Prince of Publishing” Derek (Benjamin Hollingsworth), who is working on taking over the magazine business from his father and is desperate to learn the ins and outs of the industry as quickly as possible. Somewhere along the way, the two end up falling for each other — but they must find a way to navigate their differences and society’s expectations of what makes the perfect couple.”

In addition to Elliot and Hollingsworth, Candice Huffine joins the cast of Romance In Style and said deciding to be part of the project was easy.

“When Hallmark Channel asked me if I wanted to be in a movie that is geared towards women who love fashion and embraces body-positivity, it was an easy yes. I commend Hallmark Channel for making a movie that promotes body love and acceptance; I hope to see more!”

Romance In Style is part of Hallmark’s fall movie lineup, where films are geared toward the warm fuzzy feeling we all embrace in autumn. With warm apple cider, scarves, and hand-holding, we’re sure this will be another fan favorite as the weather grows colder and romance is in the air.