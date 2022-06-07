James Gunn admits he’s feeling the pressure for ‘Peacemaker’ season 2

Earlier this year, fans were treated to a thrilling eight episodes dedicated to the once forgotten DC villain, Peacemaker. The HBO Max series, created by James Gunn, and starring John Cena as the eponymous character, proved a huge hit for the network, becoming a critical and commercial success. Naturally, fans were over the moon when a second season was announced before the first season even ended, but for Gunn, that means a lot of pressure.

Gunn has always been vocal about his love and support for the show and its characters, and when asked, in an interview with The Playlist if he’s feeling pressure for the second season, he admitted it was mainly “self-imposed”.

“Yeah. It’s all self-imposed of course because in reality there’s a lot less pressure because people are waiting for this show. And before the last season, everybody was like, ‘Who the f**k wants a show about Peacemaker?’ Now everybody’s like, ‘Oh, my favorite DC character is Peacemaker.’ It’s a much different thing, it’s obviously much easier in terms of what we’re doing, and I know people fall in love with characters and I could see it.”

Due in no small part to its hilarious and bizarre cast, led by an outstanding lead performance by Cena, Peacemaker has quickly grown to become one of the beloved comic book characters in the new decade, and fans can’t wait for a second season. Rounding out the main cast of the show in the first season were: Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.