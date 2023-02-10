James Gunn celebrates his instant impact on sales of DC comic books

Love him or hate him, it can’t be denied that James Gunn has at least had a positive impact on DC Comics sales, and the director has taken a moment to celebrate the positive response on Twitter.

Despite the very loud outcry over the direction Gunn is taking with the DCU, it seems that fans are actually hyped for the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s DC titles. Or at least that’s what the DC comic book top sellers list seems to be indicating.

The list of bestsellers pictured above is almost entirely full of source material Gunn plans to adapt for the DCU’s inaugural cinematic phase.

Gunn also took the opportunity to geek out with a few DC fans over their favorite comics.

🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 10, 2023

Details regarding the first phase of Gunn’s new universe were announced last week, which explains the newfound excitement for DC content. We now know that the first phase will be called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. This chapter will be integral in setting up Gunn’s vision and it’s clear that there is already a very well-thought-out plan in place for how the shared universe will develop.

The list of films and TV series was also announced, with 11 projects in total set to drop over the next decade. It will kick off with Superman: Legacy in 2025. But we’ll also be seeing live-action adaptations of other heroes including Supergirl, Swamp Thing and Booster Gold either as big-screen movies or TV series. However, the release date for these projects has yet to be confirmed.

It’s great to see some positive fan reactions to the newly rebooted DCU. Gunn’s vision has struggled to escape the shadow of the SnyderVerse, which many fans are still clinging to, no matter how many times Gunn has reiterated that it is dead.