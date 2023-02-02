James Gunn doubles down on ‘The Suicide Squad’ character returning to the DCU

Even though we’re still close to two years away from seeing James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revamped DCU make its debut on screens small and big, the DC Studios co-head’s slate reveal yesterday has still given fans plenty to chew on in the interim.

We know that one of the first projects in Gunn’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ chapter of the DCU will be the animated series Creature Commandos, which will set the stage for an ugly-but-interesting The Suicide Squad character to return, that of course being Weasel.

Given that both Weasel and Amanda Waller featured in Gunn’s debut DC film, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see the wheezing, checked-out, cross-eyed critter make the leap from project to project.

Gunn has now doubled down on Weasel’s return in a more innocuous way a few hours ago, by showing off a few comics that are serving as inspiration for the DC Universe going forward, one of which is Grant Morrison’s Batman Vol 1 run.

We're talked a lot about Woman of Tomorrow, but these are more of the comics inspiring #DCStudios and the new #DCU in these early days. That doesn't mean we're adapting all these comics, but that the feel, the look, or the tone of them are touchstones for our team. Check 'em out! pic.twitter.com/34KrVPeEL5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2023

While Weasel first appeared in Firestorm #35, the fan-favorite bumbling character also made a cheeky appearance in the Batman arc which Gunn is referencing, specifically in the sinisterly-numbered 666th issue of the run, ‘Batman in Bethlehem.’

Perhaps we’re grasping at straws, or perhaps this could be a hint towards Weasel (played by James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, in The Suicide Squad) popping up in many more DCU projects than we may have initially thought. After all, we’re also getting an Amanda Waller show, whom we know the critter has ties to.

We’re going to have to be patient in discovering exactly how much more Weasel we’re getting, and wait out the remainder of the pre-Gunn DC films, including The Flash, which is set to pave the way for Gunn’s Gods and Monsters arc in a big way.