Jason Momoa gushes over super-friend Henry Cavill’s ‘amazing’ return to DC

It will come as no surprise that head DC cheerleader Jason Momoa has absolutely no uncertain feelings about Superman’s return. The Aquaman actor didn’t mince words when asked about the now utterly spoiled post-credit sequence of Black Adam, which featured Henry Cavill returning to the famous role he made famous in Man of Steel, Justice League, and Batman vs. Superman.

Entertainment Tonight asked Momoa about his fellow Justice Leaguer’s return while the actor was on the red carpet for the premiere of his latest project, Slumberland. “It’s awesome, yeah. I mean I love Henry, he’s amazing,” Momoa told ET. “Dwayne’s amazing so I’m like wow, what an epic thing if that happens for DC.”

After several years of flux, DC’s cinematic efforts may soon be coalescing under the studio’s newly appointed co-heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran. And while Black Adam may ostensibly take place in what has been known as the DCEU thus far, it’s hard to imagine the studio won’t attempt to bring Dwayne Johnson’s Adam, along with Cavill’s Superman and Momoa’s Aquaman into whatever new form a new DC Cinematic Universe may take.

Momoa certainly believes that to be the case and went so far as to tease a new dream project under the studio shortly after singing Cavill’s praises. Momoa first conceived of the project under Zack Snyder’s direction, and said it will finally come to fruition under the new studio heads. “Because of me, and my dream, Zack Snyder a long time ago,” he told ET. “and now, it went to Gunn and went to my boy Safran and they’re like, ‘hell yeah.'”

Momoa is scheduled to return as Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiering on Dec. 25, 2023