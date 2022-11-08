Superhero sleuths convinced they know what Jason Momoa’s ‘dream’ DCU project is, and it’s not the SnyderVerse

We’ve officially entered a brand new era, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now overseeing DC Studios as the company’s freshly-installed co-CEOs, and it hasn’t taken long for the flames of speculation to begin being fanned.

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator’s heartfelt Twitter thread promising to listen to the fans right around the time the mythical Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad was trending raised more than a couple of eyebrows, as did Jason Momoa’s affirmation that one of his dreams would be coming true in short order under the watchful eye of the new bosses.

Naturally, it only took a hot minute for the SnyderVerse chatter to take over social media, which admittedly makes a great deal of sense when the canonical Aquaman is known to be close with Zack Snyder on and offscreen. However, based on the sentiment that’s been sweeping the bird app overnight, it’s beginning to look as though an entirely different (but still tangentially connected) title has emerged as the front-runner.

Thoughts on Andy Muschietti possibly helming Justice League 2 ? pic.twitter.com/5otlpfih0n — DCU NEWS⚡ (@DCUWORLD) November 8, 2022

Streets is saying Andy Muschietti (Director of The Flash 2023) will direct Justice League 2.



Thoughts? — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@HarleyClears) November 8, 2022

Why am I seeing Andy Muschietti and Justice League 2 on my timeline? I log off Twitter for one hour!! pic.twitter.com/2qNbwUsSV7 — Kevin (@KevinTalks12) November 8, 2022

I couldn't give 2 more shits for a Muschietti's Justice League, specially after the mess what 'The Flash' shooting was. — DCU Movie Page #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@dcumoviepage) November 8, 2022

I hope Batfleck is Batman in the potential Muschietti-directed Justice League sequel and not Keaton. pic.twitter.com/I4auVlafjE — claytalian (@claytalian) November 8, 2022

If JUSTICE LEAGUE 2 is indeed happening with Andy Muschietti as the rumors suggest, this is likely a JL VS. LEGION OF DOOM film with Lex Luthor and Deathstroke along with other DC villains. Might also be where we see Black Adam next. This would be the big 2024 release. — Lawrence Lasky (@Larry_Lasky) November 8, 2022

If I get my wish of Muschietti directing Justice League, I will be ever so happy. — Chris – in my Stargirl era (@TheChrisV_) November 8, 2022

Andy Muschietti directing Justice League. Like come on dude zack is still working on 4 huge projects in Netflix you guys keep forgetting that — it's your boyyy diaz (@ItBoyyy) November 8, 2022

Even if a Justice League 2 is confirmed I dunno how hyped I can get when I haven’t watched Flashpoint yet so I dunno if Andy Muschietti gonna do a good job — Caio (@Foreverheroics) November 8, 2022

Justice League ranks as one of the biggest disappointments in comic book movie history, with Joss Whedon’s butchered overhaul of Snyder’s original vision failing to turn a single penny of profit despite earning north of $650 million at the box office, while it would be generous to call the fan reaction “scathing”.

Based on what we’ve seen and heard from David Zaslav, he’s not exactly going to let the DCU’s all-star superhero team lay dormant forever, so if The Flash lives up to the buzz that it’s actually great in spite of Ezra Miller’s off-camera controversies, he could be the perfect candidate to reunite the squad for a second bite at the cherry.