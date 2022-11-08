Superhero sleuths convinced they know what Jason Momoa’s ‘dream’ DCU project is, and it’s not the SnyderVerse
We’ve officially entered a brand new era, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now overseeing DC Studios as the company’s freshly-installed co-CEOs, and it hasn’t taken long for the flames of speculation to begin being fanned.
The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator’s heartfelt Twitter thread promising to listen to the fans right around the time the mythical Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad was trending raised more than a couple of eyebrows, as did Jason Momoa’s affirmation that one of his dreams would be coming true in short order under the watchful eye of the new bosses.
Naturally, it only took a hot minute for the SnyderVerse chatter to take over social media, which admittedly makes a great deal of sense when the canonical Aquaman is known to be close with Zack Snyder on and offscreen. However, based on the sentiment that’s been sweeping the bird app overnight, it’s beginning to look as though an entirely different (but still tangentially connected) title has emerged as the front-runner.
Justice League ranks as one of the biggest disappointments in comic book movie history, with Joss Whedon’s butchered overhaul of Snyder’s original vision failing to turn a single penny of profit despite earning north of $650 million at the box office, while it would be generous to call the fan reaction “scathing”.
Based on what we’ve seen and heard from David Zaslav, he’s not exactly going to let the DCU’s all-star superhero team lay dormant forever, so if The Flash lives up to the buzz that it’s actually great in spite of Ezra Miller’s off-camera controversies, he could be the perfect candidate to reunite the squad for a second bite at the cherry.