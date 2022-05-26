Jennifer Aniston joined Ellen DeGeneres for the final episode of the long-running talk show in an emotional and uplifting chat on Ellen.

The two shared everything from advice and heavy emotions as they prepared to say goodbye (for now) and lean into new beginnings. In a full-circle moment, Aniston was the first and final guest on Ellen’s show, and she had terrific advice for the star on coping with things that come to an end.

After approaching the stage nearly in tears, Aniston joined DeGeneres for a quick dance break before sitting down and soaking it all in. The two looked at one another with big emotions and gratitude for their friendship and everything they’d achieved together. When DeGeneres asked Aniston how she dealt with the conclusion of Friends, her response was very on the nose.

“Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a move called The Breakup. I just kind of leaned into the end. I just was like come on guys let’s make this a completely new chapter — let’s just end everything.”

Leaning into the end is important advice and a sentiment DeGeneres will undeniably take with her as she moves on to the next chapter after ending her series. Degeneres has said several times that she intends to return to her audience in some capacity; fans are just waiting to find out how.

Aniston also gifted DeGeneres a sentimental welcome mat with a very sweet message, “Thanks for the memories,” it read. We’re all thanking DeGeneres for the moments she’s shared with us over the years and the doors she’s opened for viewers and fans worldwide.