Jensen Ackles says Soldier Boy is Captain America as a drunk inappropriate uncle

Jensen Ackles’ new character, Soldier Boy, makes his debut in season 3 of the Prime Video hit series, The Boys. So just what should fans expect when we meet him for the first time? Ackles says it’s a mix of two things you likely never expected.

In a sit down with EW, Ackles, Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, and Anthony Starr shared some insight into the off-the-wall third season of the superheroic and insane series fans have grown to love. Of course, readers were vying to find out more about Soldier Boy.

Ackles says this about his character:

“It’s Captain America on his ass. It’s as if Captain America gave up superheroism and was just your drunk and inappropriate uncle.”

In understanding that character’s description, Ackles knew there would be scenes that might be hard for him to bring to life — and there was a moment in Soldier Boy’s arc for season 3 that he could not follow through with. He recalls telling showrunner Eric Kripke that it was a hard no for him.

“As a father of three, and a son and a husband and a self-respecting human being, I can’t do this. I didn’t know where my line was, but you found it.”

EW notes that neither Kripke or Ackles would divulge what that scene was, but they found a way to deliver the message “without destroying his soul,” as Kripke shares.

Karl Urban says it’s all a sign that the series is telling the story it’s meant to, stating, “When Jensen Ackles is making calls like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ that’s when you know you’re in the right place.” You see, The Boys isn’t your run-of-the-mill hero series; it’s something else entirely.

The Boys Reveals First Official Look At Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Season 3 of the superheroic series picks up a year after the finale of season 2, having defeated Stormfront and taking care of some lose ends — things should be on the up and up, right?

The synopsis from Amazon Prime for the third season is as follows:

“It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”

The Boys leap into action on Prime Video on June 3.