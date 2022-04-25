New ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Synopsis Teases Butcher Now Works for Hughie

The first synopsis for 'The Boys' third season indicates that things have drastically changed for all characters since the end of season two.

The Boys will return in early June for their much-hyped third season. Those involved have been hyping it up as the craziest run of episodes yet, with those claims backed up by the ridiculously gory first trailer. We already know quite a bit about new characters like Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and that we’ll see an adaptation of the notorious ‘Herogasm’ story, but now we have an idea of what’s happened between seasons.

The official Prime Video synopsis says:

“It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”

Butcher ending up with Hughie as his supervisor is a fun twist, neatly inverting their relationship in the previous two seasons. It also makes a good deal of sense, as throughout the second season we saw Hughie’s confidence growing and him repeatedly standing up to Butcher.

What’s also interesting is the tease of an “Anti-Supe weapon.” This sounds exactly like what The Boys need to bring down the Seven. This will likely end up a double-edged sword for our heroes, particularly as we’ve seen that Butcher will be receiving Homelander-style powers at some point in the season.

Beyond all that, an all-out war sounds very exciting, with the flames of the conflict stoked by Senator Victoria Neuman, who finally revealed her true powers in the second season finale.

Amazon clearly knows they’re onto a massive hit with The Boys. This year, we’ve already seen the excellent animated anthology show, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, with spinoff G-Men (an X-Men parody about college-aged superheroes) coming next year, and Amazon will almost certainly bring back the core show for at least two more seasons.

But before all that comes The Boys’ third season, which lands on Amazon Prime on June 3.