Jensen Ackles shares bearded BTS image from ‘The Boys’ season 3

Jensen Ackles will apparently sport a longer beard at some point in 'The Boys' season three, f his social post is any indication.

Jensen Ackles has shared a very hairy behind-the-scenes look at his character, Soldier Boy, from the forthcoming The Boys season three, more than a month ahead of the show’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Though Soldier Boy was previously mentioned in season two, this newest season represents the first time we will have seen him on screen. And if Ackles’ throwback Instagram post is any indication, he’ll likely be appearing with a beard at some point.

The social media post was indicated as showing photos of Ackles from a year ago, which we know was in the midst of when the cast and crew were still filming season three of The Boys. Ackles captioned the post,

Thanks iPhone for reminding me what I looked like a year ago today. All prepped and ready for some #soldierboy action!!! Can’t wait for @theboystv S3. It’s gonna get hairy.

Though Soldier Boy had been featured in the season three trailer, the character’s facial hair resembles a five o’clock shadow in the brief clips that feature him, rather than a full-blown beard. Since the Solider Boy character supposedly fought in World War II, as indicated by Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar in season two episode one, it seems entirely possible the vigilante dons the longer beard during some sort of flashback.

Aya Cash’s Stormfront is another character who was active during WWII, but worked on the side of the Nazis, rather than the Allies like Solider Boy.

The first episode of The Boys season three premieres on Prime Video on June 3.