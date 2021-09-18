The Boys Cast Celebrates Season 3 Wrap With New NSFW Video

With Karl Urban’s announcement last week that the crew of The Boys had finished filming season 3, it was only a matter of time before Amazon decided to celebrate the joyous occasion with fans the only way this show knows how.

If it feels like only yesterday when we saw Billy Butcher and his Boys last, it’s because the superhero series seems to be among the few TV shows and movies whose production schedules weren’t impeded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the cast and crew of the highly popular and acclaimed Amazon Prime show have kept busy over the past year. And now, less than a year since the second season premiered to yet another wave of overwhelmingly positive reactions in October, they’ve announced a wrap on the third chapter.

The new NSFW video, shared on The Boys‘s official Twitter page, shows the cast celebrating the achievement and flipping us the bird, which is only in keeping with what we’d already half-expect them to do. See for yourself down below.

Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021

It’s a little early to speculate about what the upcoming season will entail for our heroes, of course, though it’s a safe bet that they’ll once again go up against The Seven and Vought. Billy, for one, doesn’t seem to let go of his obsession with Homelander, despite the fact that most of his comrades seemed to be willing to move on with their lives.

Beyond the already apparent narrative conflicts of season 3, though, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke teases that the upcoming run will, at the very least, contain the show’s craziest episode yet, and apparently, so far as craziness is concerned, the rest of them won’t be far behind at all.