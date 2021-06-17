The Boys EP Says Season 3 Is The Craziest Thing He’s Ever Seen

The biggest hype man for The Boys has always been creator, showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke, which is admittedly understandable. After all, he’s the brains behind Amazon’s blackly comic and often insanely dark superhero series, so he’s fully entitled to throw out whatever hyperbolic adjectives he wants to let people know that season 3 is going to be the wildest one yet.

Not only that, but fans of the first two runs will be fully aware that Kripke always backs up his words, with The Boys full of blood-soaked violence, creative profanity, big laughs, explosive action and much more. So, when he takes to social media and touts the season 3 dailies as the craziest thing he’s ever seen in his entire career, you’ve got no choice but to take the man at his word.

keep teasing us like this and we're gonna have a Herogasm — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 16, 2021

The Boys Reveals First Official Look At Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but recently revealed set photos hinted that there might be a time jump into the future, while there’s also the shadow of Herogasm looming over the entire operation. The comic book arc is something Kripke openly admitted he never thought he’d be able to bring to life, which is saying a lot when we’ve seen ten-foot prehensile penises, alarming sex scenes, dismemberment and many exploding heads, to name but a small few of the things The Boys has already brought to our screens.

Herogasm pretty much delivers what it says on the tin, revolving around a debauched Supe orgy that takes place on Vought’s private island retreat, so it’s not even worth thinking about how Kripke and his creative team will be adapting it for live-action when The Boys returns, because it’ll more than likely be ten times more depraved and downright insane than we’re expecting.