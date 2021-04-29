The Boys Star Says Season 3 Is Three Times Bloodier Than Season 2

While it’s hard to imagine The Boys topping the excesses of its second season, it seems that the upcoming third instalment of the Amazon Prime show is going to be the bloodiest yet. At least, that’s according to cast member Laz Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk, as he talked about what fans can expect from new episodes of the Eric Kripke-run series.

Speaking to Collider regarding his movie Wrath of Man, Alonso had this to say:

“I’ll put it to you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood — that’s one of her many jobs. She told me that all of Season 2… When you talk about bulk, I don’t think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we’re already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it’s going.”

In addition, the actor explained that they’re “between one-fourth of the way through and halfway through” filming, and that COVID-19 hasn’t caused too many problems for the production. Hopefully this means that we could get The Boys back on our screens by the end of 2021. After all, given the program’s history of pushing gore and shocking moments to extreme levels, we’re intrigued to know what it can do to justify all that extra blood.

We’ve been gradually getting details of what to look forward to in the third run of The Boys, including a recent glimpse of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy character, and some behind-the-scenes shots of the cast. Furthermore, Kripke has revealed that they’re adapting “Herogasm” for episode six, which will tackle one of the craziest storylines from the comics, wherein the group infiltrates a massive superhero orgy on a private island.

If the television version of The Boys can approximate some of the sequences that we get in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s work, then we should be in for a treat with season 3. Looking to the future, and the success of the show implies that it’ll likely continue for several more years, especially considering that there are still a lot of areas from the source material that Kripke and co. haven’t delved into. So, if we take Alonso’s comments at face value, The Boys could be set to get even wilder.