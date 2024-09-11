‘Wasn’t even close’: President Joe Biden reveals who the actual best person to lead the country is following Kamala Harris’ debate with Donald Trump

Kamala Harris made mincemeat of Donald Trump in the first 2024 United States presidential debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The current United States vice president took the former president to school with the etiquette, knowledge, and leadership lessons he desperately needed.

While Trump made goblin-esque faces, lied, exaggerated, and rambled through a series of angry, garbled, utterly nonsensical monologues (as usual), Harris smiled and won the debate at a canter — a victory sealed with a simple handshake before the main event even began.

If anyone knows what defeating Trump looks like, it’s the current president, Joe Biden. Biden, of course, emphatically beat Trump in the 2020 United States presidential election — something Trump has weirdly and infamously refused to accept since it occurred.

Biden took to X following the debate to heap praise on his veep and ardently endorse her as his successor. He wrote, “America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back.”

X users responded in their thousands. Replies came from a mixed back of sensible people on both sides of the political spectrum and unhinged MAGA cultists who were clearly annoyed and embarrassed that their orange deity had been soundly thrashed.

How did X react to Biden’s post about Harris’ debate performance?

Many responders agreed with the president that Harris had soundly defeated Trump. Some comments of that nature included, “She was Awesome Mr. President We Totally Love Her. And Love You To.💙💙💙,” “It’s great to hear that you’re proud of your time working together. VP Harris has certainly made a strong case for her leadership. Looking forward to seeing how she continues to shape the future!,” “She cooked him Joe,” and “I was anxious. I needn’t have been. I’m going to rest easy tonight.”

Others took the opportunity to thank Biden for his supportive words and endorsement of Harris, saying things like, “Thank you for making @KamalaHarris your VP and standing by her. America can see what you say and we are grateful President Biden. Your selfless act and subsequent support, made this transition orderly and civilized. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” “Thank you for stepping down and letting Kamala Harris finish him off, Mr. President. We are so grateful. I speak for all Americans,” “Thank you President Joe Biden!” and “Thank you, sir, for having the foresight to pick such an outstanding Vice President. She did you proud tonight!”

One user even suggested Harris’ performance swayed them to vote for her when they initially weren’t going to, saying, “I was voting for Trump. But after this debate, I am voting for Harris.”

There were, of course, some complete morons saying dumb and distasteful things like, “Nobody believes you’re awake right now,” “TRUMP PRESIDENT 2024,” “Go back to the morgue, Joe,” and “You’re dead. Who’s posting?”

In this situation, however, it’s best to focus on the positive, and the reality is Trump was annihilated. He looked like a scared man-baby entirely out of his depth. He was made to look utterly inadequate by someone who earned their position in the high ranks of American politics through solid education and hard work — not simply by being born into wealth, acting up on reality television, and pandering to idiots. It was great to see — and equally great to see the current present loving every second of it.

