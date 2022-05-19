John Krasinski asks if there’s anything he should see at the movies

John Krasinski asks fans for advice on what film he should check out as he heads to the movies, and their replies are absolutely fantastic.

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now know, Krasinski makes a spectacular guest spot in the newest Doctor Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The special appearance isn’t just as any character either; he appears as Mr. Fantastic himself.

Alright! Just wrapped! Finally back in town and headed straight out to the movies!… anything I need to see? — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 19, 2022

Playing into the hint, but not a spoiler, a fan perfectly responded to Krasinski. They suggested, quite simply, that Krasinski check out the new Doctor Strange film. Of course, he found it to be an excellent idea; one might even call it fantastic.

Fantastic — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 19, 2022

Krasinski has been rumored to take on the mantle of Reed Richards for some time, and when he appeared on screen in Doctor Strange 2, fans gasped and cheered in the theater.

Speaking to Men’s Health in 2020, Krasinski said he would love to be part of the MCU.

“I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done, and certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what Marvel is thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.”

Krasinski isn’t the only one loving it, either. Fans were thrilled to see him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and if you’ve yet to check out the film, you can still see it in theaters now. Who knows, you might run into Mr. Fantastic himself.