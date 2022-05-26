John Oliver’s reporting on gun control resurfaces amid to Texas shooting

As the gun debate continues to be discussed after the recent school shooting in Texas, John Oliver‘s 2013 reporting of Australia’s gun safety resurfaced as a reminder to Americans that strict gun control laws can work.

People on social media have brought up Australia’s gun control and safety as one of the biggest arguments in America when it comes to that topic is that “it does not work”. People are also pointing out that Australia’s strict gun laws were made by a conservative government who were in power at the time and that they had zero mass shootings since the legislation was passed.

"Gun Control doesn't work"



Australia has had no mass shootings since 1996https://t.co/YmgrMlWZZQ — germanrifter VR 🇺🇦🌻 (@germanrifter) May 24, 2022

Nope. Doing nothing is easy. Doing the right thing doesn't get you automatically re-elected.

John Oliver covered it brilliantly for The Daily Show years ago: https://t.co/JyB4pWkmn7 — Iain Brodie, he/him (@IainBro) May 25, 2022

In response to that video being mentioned once again, the phrase ‘Come to Australia’ trended on Twitter, where Australians began inviting Americans to the country to notice the difference between the two first-world nations in terms of gun safety.

Dear Americans, come to Australia for a month I beg you.



See a world where you don't need guns, where you don't live in FEAR, where kids learn how to LIVE, not how to HIDE. Where our schools have teachers & support staff, not COPS and metal detectors



BE LIKE US#EnoughIsEnough — Political Pilot #STANDWITHUKRAINE (@aus_forum) May 25, 2022

Come to Australia please. A shortage of Drs of all kinds. And we have strict gun controls and safe schools. 😀 And … we are a functioning democracy. — Stephen SWAYSLAND 🇦🇺🇨🇵🇮🇹 (@StephenSWAYSLA1) May 25, 2022

Come to Australia or New Zealand. Gun laws are strict, your kids will be safe, as you will be. And both countries need teachers. Consider immigrating https://t.co/yE42ohJwYa — Divine 🌸🌸🌸 Diva of Disorder (@Tisladyinred) May 25, 2022

Oliver’s reporting on gun control was part of a The Daily Show segment back in 2013. It was a three-part series where he talked to a gun lobbyist and American politicians about the topic. He then compared their responses to Australian politicians and conservative voters. Oliver also sat down with former Prime Minister John Howard, who pushed forward the National Firearms Agreement and Buyback Program after the Port Arthur massacre that killed 23 people.

As of right now, there are a total of 19 children and two adults that lost their lives in the shooting, making this the deadliest school shooting massacre since 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. The gunman behind the Texas massacre was killed on the scene.