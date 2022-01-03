Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will compete in the WWE’s 2022 Royal Rumble match, which will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis later in the month.

Knoxville announced his involvement in the match via a video on Instagram on Jan. 1. WWE seemingly confirmed Knoxville’s announcement by wishing Knoxville good luck on Instagram, and the company re-played Knoxville’s video at its WWE Day 1 event later that day.

Like a few of his Jackass colleagues, Knoxville has been involved in wrestling at various points over the years. Knoxville appeared on WWE programming in 2008 and 2010 before returning for a special appearance last month alongside several Jackass cast members for a backstage segment with WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

Although celebrity appearances in WWE aren’t so rare, Knoxville is only the second celebrity to enter the WWE’s famous Royal Rumble match. Comedian and actor Drew Carey entered the match in 2001 as the fifth participant. Carey eliminated himself in less than three minutes after being confronted by Kane.

Knoxville’s appearance in the Royal Rumble match will almost certainly involve some kind of promotion for the upcoming Jackass Forever film, which Knoxville said will be his final Jackass movie. The movie had originally been slated to release in March 2021 before being delayed four times; the current theatrical release date is Feb. 4.

The 2022 Royal Rumble event will take place on Jan. 29 and will stream on Peacock in the United States.