Just For Laughs comedy festival sets ‘New Faces’ lineup

With the television landscape fractured, and spots on late night talk shows or even one hour cable network specials no longer guaranteeing that standup comedians will find an audience, there’s been one constant way for new comics to be discovered by agents, managers, and producers: the annual Just For Laughs summer comedy festival in Montreal.

And JFL’s New Faces showcase has served as one of the best ways for new comedians to break through to the next level, serving as a launching pad for now-big stars like Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, and Kumail Nanjiani.

The 2022 New Talent will be divided into several important categories, including “New Talent: Characters,” which will feature comic actors doing solo performances of their funniest personae; “New Talent: Unrepped,” a showcase of standups who don’t have agents or managers; and “New Faces of Comedy,” which is generally the cream of the year’s crop of new comedians. (Full disclosure: This reporter has worked with, or taken classes with, some of these comedians.)

The main “New Talent” section this year is heavy on Los Angeles talent, starting with Ali Macovsky, a “doorman” at the world-famous Comedy Store who was discovered by Joe Rogan. Other comedians to watch include Pink Foxx, a transgender comedian who has opened for Dave Chappelle on tour and recently opened for Patton Oswalt, the Groundlings-trained Ever Mainard, whose many accomplishments include an amazing ongoing series of Instagram sketches with her mother, and Andrew Orolfo, whose slow stoner drawl and densely-written bits recall the great one-liner comedian Mitch Hedberg.

In the category of “Characters,” special attention should be paid to Upright Citizens Brigade-trained actress Lisa Gilroy, who began her career on Canadian news satire show The Beaverton. A full list of New Faces talent, as reported in Deadline, is below:

NEW FACES OF COMEDY

Wednesday, July 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Ali Kolbert

Ali Macofsky

Andrew Orolfo

Brandi Denise

Brian Bahe

Emil Wakim

Ethan Simmons-Patterson

Ever Mainard

Fabrizio Copano

Gianmarco Soresi

Hannah Berner

Jared Goldstein

Lara Beitz

Laura Peek

Marcello Hernandez

Michael Rowland

Pat Regan

Pink Foxx

Sabrina Wu

Skyler Higley

NEW FACES: CHARACTERS

Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Allison Reese

Andrew Farmer

Ceara Jane O’Sullivan

Inessa Frantowski

Jordan Stafford

Lisa Gilroy

Luke Millington-Drake

Nick Mestad

Shaan Baig

NEW FACES: UNREPPED

Thursday, July 28, 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Adam Gilbert

Benny Feldman

Brendan Sagalow

Caitlin Peluffo

Dauood Mohammad Naimyar

Kalea McNeill

KC Shornima

Orion Levine

Victoria Vincent

NEW FACES: CREATORS

Thursday, July 28, 1:30 p.m., Grand Salon Opera

Adrian Bliss

Alexia Dox

Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Jordan Mendoza

Joshua Neal

Mary Elizabeth Kelly

NEW FACES: CANADA

Friday, July 29, 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Ajahnis Charley

Allie Pearse

Ben Sosa Wright

Clare Belford

Conner Christmas

Laura Leibow

Malik Elassal

Mike Green

Wassim El-Mounzer

Bree Parsons

NEW FACES: INTERNATIONAL

Friday, July 29, 7 p.m, Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay

Anirban Dasgupta

Blake Freeman

Catherine Bohart

Geraldine Hickey

Jason Leong

Michelle Brasier

Rhys James

Sophie Duker

Suzi Ruffell

Wary Nichen

Just For Laughs in Montreal runs from July 13 through July 31.