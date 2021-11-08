Justin Bieber And Dave Chapelle Visit Minneapolis Restaurant

Comedian Dave Chappelle and pop star Justin Bieber popped in for lunch at a Minneapolis restaurant this past weekend.

The news comes to us from a post on Lotus Restaurant’s Facebook page, which shared two images of the stars Sunday, saying they had a “special lunch.”

Dave Chappelle and Justin Bieber just had a special lunch. Posted by Lotus Restaurant on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Shortly after the lunch, Mathieu Bitton then posted photos of Chappelle at Electric Fetus music store. Bitton is a Grammy-nominated director, designer, and photographer who is working as Chappelle’s official photographer, according to KSTP-TV.

The comedian was in town to screen his documentary, Untitled, at the Target Center Sunday night. Chappelle reportedly picked up Prince’s Welcome 2 America and his own 8:46 on vinyl at the store.

Support vinyl everywhere! Had to stop by @electricfetusmpls in Minneapolis before the show at @targetcentermn tonight. @… Posted by Mathieu Bitton on Sunday, November 7, 2021

This all follows after Chappelle received backlash for his latest Netflix comedy special The Closer, in which critics accused the comedian of using transphobic material in his act.

Chappelle claimed that the controversy, which spurred an employee walkout at Netflix, caused the documentary to be excluded from some film festivals. The film is reportedly about his summer 2020 comedy “tour,” about the string of shows he held in his home of Yellow Springs, Ohio during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to USA Today, Untitled focuses on the more than 50 comedy shows Chappelle held in the middle of a rural cornfield last year, featuring guests like Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart, Kevin Hart, and David Letterman. The film is currently touring 11 cities.

