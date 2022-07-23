Kang looms large in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ promo poster

The first poster for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is here, giving us our first look at a major villain involved in what is sure to be a physics-bending adventure.

The image featured Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man; Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, AKA The Wasp; and Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, who is sporting a purple suit similar to her father’s in what will be her debut after replacing Avengers: Endgame‘s Emma Fuhrmann in the role.

But most impressive of all is the reveal of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who lurks in the background in the blue ether of the Quantum Realm in the image.

The image was shared on Twitter by its illustrator, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development and concept artist Andy Parks.

Ever since Majors’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney Plus show Loki, fans have long held the belief that perhaps it was his nigh-all-powerful-being, Kang The Conqueror, as the franchise’s next Thanos-level villain.

That speculation was seemingly confirmed by a leak of the title of what appeared to be a future MCU movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. We Got This Covered previously reported about how apparent trademark filings by Disney liked the aforementioned Kang title as well as Avengers: Secret Wars.

Majors was one of the first names announced for the cast of the Ant-Man sequel, but having debuted as He Who Remains in Loki, this is technically our first time meeting the Kang variant.

As for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, that is expected to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.