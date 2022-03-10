Kayne West will just not let up on his apparent one-sided feud with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Wednesday, The Game released a second video for “Eazy,” his Donda 2 track with Ye, on his YouTube channel. While the first video, which West shared on Instagram last week, was done with claymation, this one inexplicably features clunky early-’00s-style computer animation. Unfortunately, it also features a good dose of nightmare fuel thanks to the skinned, bloody baboons that sing and dance menacingly throughout the video.

And at one point, during the now-infamous lyric about “beating Pete Davidson’s ass,” one of the baboons attacks a vaguely Davidson-shaped figure wearing a red tracksuit with West’s schoolyard nickname “Skete” emblazoned on it. Perhaps being cognizant of the criticism from the last video — in which he buried Davidson up to his neck and decapitated him — in this version the 44-year-old rapper at least had the good sense to blur out the SNL star’s face.

Progress! The video likewise concludes with computer-animated versions of Ye and The Game dancing in front of a black and white throwback photo of Eazy-E, the song’s inspiration, and thankfully no further violence to Davidson.

But as downplayed as the second offering is, it still seems unlikely to improve the diplomatic relations between Ye and Kardashian — who was declared legally single the day her ex released the worrying video involving her new flame.