Karen Gillan doesn’t know if Nebula will return after wrapping ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Karen Gillan will soon be back onscreen with her peers when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May of 2023, and while the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially gone multiversal, the actress says she doesn’t know if Nebula will ever be back.

Zoe Saldaña posted a comment with several hands clapping emojis, which then led others to question if this is a spoiler of Nebula’s impending death, though director James Gunn has said the film will be the last outing for the team as we know them.

Meanwhile, the more dedicated subset of supporters mentioned they would not watch anything with the team if Nebula goes out on her sword, but given that Gillan has been open to a Disney Plus series, there’s a high chance she’ll be alive when the credits come up.

Before we get to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the gang will be back together for a Disney Plus holiday special that arrives during this year’s holiday season. There’s also the small matter of Thor: Love and Thunder in July, even if the titular band of intergalactic rogues aren’t expected to figure into the story beyond the first act, when they’ll temporarily end their partnership with Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson.

At the very least we’ve got three more projects to go before we bid farewell to Gillan’s Nebula, then, and that’s without mentioning the high probability of her returning for the second season of animated series What If…?, which is also in the midst of production.