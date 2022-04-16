Karen Gillan is open to a Nebula spinoff series on Disney Plus

James Gunn might be drawing a line under his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy when Vol. 3 comes to theaters next summer, where he’ll be joined by Dave Bautista, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the intergalactic misfits by any stretch.

Even though his reputation continues to plummet in the eyes of Twitter, Chris Pratt remains one of the most popular and bankable stars in the industry, so there’s little chance Marvel would allow him to simply walk off into the sunset once the cosmic trilogy draws to a close.

Having been retroactively established as a variant thanks to Loki‘s world-building, there are plenty of storytelling opportunities on the table to continue Zoe Saldana’s stint as Gamora, while Karen Gillan’s Nebula was established as an Avenger by the time the third act of Endgame rolled around.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the Jumanji star admitted that she’d be open to the concept of a Disney Plus spinoff series for Nebula, that allowed her to explore more of the cybernetic assassin’s backstory.

“I don’t know, I guess Marvel will have to say yes. So, if you want to get them to do that? That would be great. But I think I think Nebula has a really interesting backstory, so that would be really cool to learn more about.”

Karen Gillan Returns To The Makeup Chair In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Vol. 3 has the titular team on course for a massive 12 months, but after that their futures remain unclear. Based on her popularity and length of residence as part of the MCU, though, a Nebula show isn’t the most far-fetched thing we’ve ever heard.