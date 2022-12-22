Kate Moss’ sister tried to shut down the nepo baby debate and it went about as well as you’d expect

A hot-button topic making the rounds on the internet of late is the idea of ‘nepo babies’ – the offspring of wealthy, famous, or generally successful people being given a significant advantage in their lives and careers over those who come from more humble beginnings. It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re no good in their given field, but it’s just about undeniable that their parentage got them where they are today.

It can be a tricky debate to chime in on, based on the non-existence of an objective viewpoint. You either are a so-called nepo baby, or you’re not. The opposite side cannot truly empathize with you if they’ve never been in your shoes. The best we can do is try.

In any case, the absolutely wrong way to chime in if you’re a nepo baby yourself would be to tell your less fortunate peers to just work harder, so say a fair few responders to Lottie Moss’s stance she took on Twitter earlier today:

I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful – obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair – if you put your mind to something you can accomplish — Lottie Moss (@LottieMoss) December 21, 2022

Lottie is Kate Moss’s half-sister, born in 1998 after Kate had already become a household name. She would go on to follow in her sister’s footsteps, also becoming a fashion model. Unsurprisingly, Lottie’s hot take didn’t go down well with folks who don’t have any star power to their name:

I can see why you’d think that nepotism isn’t a massive advantage given that Kate Moss is your sister and yet you haven’t managed to do anything with that — Matilda ♋︎ (@matildae22) December 21, 2022

I worked really hard, put the hours in, took every shift I was physically capable to do and now finally after all these years I'm Kate Moss's sister. Don't let anyone tell you it's not possible! — Mr Christmas Socko (@laotianrockrat) December 21, 2022

'If you put your mind to it, you too can be Kate Moss's sister' — Sir Ken Santa KC (@Ken_Stonger) December 21, 2022

If you weren't Kate Moss' sister you'd be working the makeup counter at Debenhams. Please instruct your agent/publicist to vet your tweets in future before you press send. — Paul (@Paulshrews33) December 21, 2022

To be fair and play devil’s advocate for a second, Moss did acknowledge the fact that people who are born to the rich and famous do get a leg up in life. Though ultimately her take fell on deaf ears, given that Lottie likely hasn’t had to practice what she is preaching.

Nepotism babies don’t necessarily need to apologize for being born – rich and famous people will continue to produce rich and famous offspring who end up following in their parent’s footsteps, while the 99 percent of us will need to hustle to make something of ourselves, that’s how the world has always worked.

That said, they should probably refrain from motivational 'you can do whatever you set your mind to' pep talks if they haven't had to build something out of nothing themselves.