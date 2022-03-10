It’s been two months since beloved Full House patriarch Bob Saget was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room, and the world is a somewhat dimmer place as a result. But those closest to Saget are still mourning his death, including his wife of just three years, Kelly Rizzo.

Saget and Rizzo married in Oct. 2018 and should have just been starting out their journey together. The two were clearly very much in love, and in an Instagram post memorializing the past two months, Rizzo expressed how shellshocked she remains over the sudden and tragic loss.

“Two whole months. I’ve experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time,” the 42-year-old Eat Travel Rock host wrote. “You count the weeks, and the months, they’re strange and surreal milestones. How can it be two months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey.”

In addition to Rizzo, Saget is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle, from his first marriage, as well as his Full House family and countless friends and colleagues who adored him. Saget was 65 when he passed away.