Kevin Costner explores Yellowstone in new documentary: ‘Yellowstone: One-Fifty’

Kevin Costner is taking a break from wearing the mantle of John Dutton at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and exploring another side of Yellowstone National Park’s majesty in a new Fox Nation documentary. Yellowstone: One-Fifty is a celebration of the national park as it celebrates 150 years of wonder.

Anyone who has traveled to Yellowstone National Park has been wowed by its beauty since it became a national park on March 1, 1872. With more than 2 million acres of grandeur, it’s hard to feel anything but joy and a sense of wonder at everything you’re surrounded by. Costner himself is very familiar with the beauty that is Yellowstone as he takes viewers on the journey of a lifetime, narrated by the man who hopes to experience it in every way possible. He isn’t just taking viewers through a national park tour; he’s giving us an experience only someone with the passion and conviction of Costner can provide.

So what exactly is Yellowstone: One-Fifty, what is Costner’s involvement, and how can you stream the docu-series? We’ve got you covered.

What is Yellowstone: One-Fifty?

Have you been watching #Yellowstone150? I loved making this docuseries. I hope you’re enjoying watching and learning about what I believe to be one of our nation’s greatest treasures.



You can watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/HJnFNseeF5 — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 1, 2023

Yellowstone: One-Fifty is a docu-series available to stream on Fox Nation that gives us a look at Yellowstone National Park as travelers celebrate its iconic 150th anniversary of existence. Millions of visitors travel to Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho to pay homage to the majesty of the national park each year, leaving with life-affirming/altering memories to walk through the rest of their lives with.

The four-part documentary is driven forward by Kevin Costner, and his role as John Dutton in Yellowstone is something fans tie into his part in the docu-series but don’t go into this expecting to see Dutton-esque power from Costner. Instead, you’ll find a man who has a love for the outdoors and is changed by his experiences at Yellowstone National Park.

Why did Fox Nation want Costner involved in the project? Jeanne Wolf shared the following sentiments on the all-but-crowned king of Yellowstone.

“Kevin, the crowd loves him, the industry loves him, and they regard him as somebody formidable and fabulous. He’s a very curious guy. So if he’d be on a set, he would watch how they’re making the movie. He would watch what was important. He just taught himself all the things he needed to know about being a great movie-maker. He just wanted to learn what it would be like to be part of greatness.”

Being part of greatness is something Costner achieved long ago, but a job he’s not quite turned his time card in for yet. With each role he takes, be it behind the camera or in front of it; he strives for an awe-inspiring performance. Yellowstone: One-Fifty is just another example of the magnitude of his storytelling capability and the exciting avenues he uses to give audiences something unique with each turn.

There are four episodes of the docu-series, and a short synopsis has been provided for each from Cowboys and Indians:

“A Magical Place” sees Costner as he “retraces the steps of the Hayden expedition as he explores the wildest terrain of Yellowstone National Park.” “Winter’s Majesty” sees Costner as he “explores the park in the dead of winter, battling fifteen feet of snow and negative 40-degree temperatures.” Episode three is titled “Rebirth” and sees Costner on an extraordinary journey, “as the snow melts, millions of animals return to the park, but this year they’re accompanied by a flood of biblical proportions.” Finally, “An Enduring Legacy” sees Costner as he “takes a deep dive into the 10,000-year human history of Yellowstone.”

Costner speaks on the importance of Yellowstone’s history

Costner isn’t just John Dutton in Yellowstone; as we said above, he’s a man who allows himself to be moved by the magnitude of the majesty of a world so much more significant than simply who we are. With the growing popularity of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series following the Dutton family, Costner is the first person you think of when you hear the word Yellowstone now, so it was only fitting that he was picked to navigate this journey.

Fox News shares a quote from Costner that sums up the pull he’s always felt, not just to the park’s beauty but the lives of the people who first explored it.

“I’ve grown up with the word Yellowstone all my life. When I finally saw pictures of it when I was younger, I began to understand what was maybe so special about it.”

He continues by revealing that there’s something almost indescribable about how the mountains still stand firm, the rivers still flow, and the beauty of the majesty of nature is still so distinguished. It’s hard to look at something so magnificent and try to describe it, but that’s what Costner is setting out to do with Yellowstone: One-Fifty.

“To know that the river’s still flowing, these mountains still stand… I never tire of looking at them and the great open spaces appealed to me, and mountains that look like they would be impossible to travel through, they never fail to take my breath away.”

Costner didn’t just take on Yellowstone National Park like a tourist; he lived a journey unlike many in recent times, going “off the grid,” so to speak, and experiencing the land in a way that felt authentic to him. We see Costner in a tent in the bone-chilling temperatures of a cold winter night, fly fishing across a beautiful body of water, and nearly moved to tears as he calls the experience “perfect.”

If you’re interested in Costner’s journey through Yellowstone, but you’re not yet a Fox Nation subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Fox Nation and watch the docu-series in its entirety now. The trailer for the experience is enough to make a fast fan out of anyone; with the beauty of the surroundings Costner explores and the shots of wildlife in their natural habitat, it’s a journey you won’t want to miss.

You can also see Costner as John Dutton in Paramount’s Yellowstone, with new episodes airing this summer.