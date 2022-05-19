Kevin Spacey debuts unwanted comeback ‘Peter Five Eight’ at Cannes

In a move no one particularly wanted, disgraced actor Kevin Spacey debuted the trailer for his new project, Peter Five Eight, at the Cannes Film Festival. It is his first attempt to release a film at market in five years.

According to Deadline, the film will follow Sam, played by Jet Jandreau, who, perhaps in a too on the nose story, is a respectable realtor in a small mountain town who is revealed to be a troubled alcoholic with a terrible secret. Spacey will play a Charismatic stranger sent into the situation by a mysterious boss known as Mr. Lock.

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner and was a bankable box office draw before 2017 when he was faced with multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct. Spacey has remained under the radar more or less since, attempting to deflect the issue by coming out as a gay man.

Peter Five Eight‘s tagline is “The Guilty Always Pay The Price”. The film also stars Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau, and Jake Weber. VMI International is shopping the project at Cannes in order to find a distributor in the US or elsewhere. Spacey is also shopping a historical drama entitled 1242 – Gateway To The West, with Australian-based Galloping Entertainment.

Neither film has acquired a distribution deal.