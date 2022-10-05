Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West partake in regularly scheduled Instagram feud

Just when you thought you were out, they pull you back in. OK, to be honest, no one thought it was over, but right on schedule following Ye (he officially changed his name) West’s attention-grabbing T-shirt stunt, he gets into a very public feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe.

It all started with the “White Lives Matter” hoodie and T-shirt he wore to Paris Fashion Week. After Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson spoke up about, he criticized her style calling her “not a fashion person” and saying “You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.”

This prompted criticism from celebrities like Gigi Hadid, who called West “a bully and a joke.” Venus Williams also spoke out. This prompted one of West’s regularly schedule all caps Instagram rants where he goes on the attack, blaming those celebrities for not speaking when he couldn’t find his daughter.

Not to get lost in the weeds here, but West went on a screed about not knowing where his daughter was on her birthday only to be seen there in pictures from the event. Check out his message and Khloe’s response below:

👀 Kanye and Khloe this morning pic.twitter.com/DCEhuYgPk8 — ♡ (@QUEENP0P_) October 5, 2022

“I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS’S PERSPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN’T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY,” Kanye wrote, referencing the incident. ““WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY T SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER.”

He also said: “FOR ALL AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED ABOUT MY SHIRT. WHERE WAS YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS.”

There’s more but it’s just as nonsensical. In a surprisingly measured and well written post that contains actual grammar and punctuation, Khloe offered her rebuttal. She rebuked the rapper for continuously bringing up the “birthday narrative … again.” She started her message with a statement of love:

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

“Enough already,” Khloé wrote. “We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

She went on to say that West knows exactly where his children are “at all times.”

“YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came,” she said.

There’s a 98 percent chance more craziness from these people are coming up in the future.