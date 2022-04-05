The Kardashians are not known for their love of tattoos, despite the fact that Kim and Kourtney are currently coupled up with Pete Davidson and Travis Barker, respectively. But there are a handful of tattoos among the Kardashian and Jenner women, including perhaps most surprisingly of all, matriarch Kris Jenner.

The 66-year-old “momager” opened up about her tattoo — or, more accurately, a series of three small tattoos — when sitting down with Ellen Degeneres back in February. The subject arose when the host brought up Barker’s extensive ink collection.

“I have a cross, and then I have Kendall and Kylie,” explained Jenner. “And then, I decided that that was not a great idea because I have, you know, a lot of kids and a lot of grandkids. Can you imagine if I had everybody’s name? That would have been … Yeah.”

It’s an odd choice, considering that Jenner got her two youngest daughters names inked on her, out of her six total children, and decided to stop there. It’s not like she got Kim and Kourtney when the girls were young and then decided to stop when her brood began growing exponentially. But that’s neither here not there.

However, longtime fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians might remember a season two episode in which Jenner actually got the tattoos as a storyline on the show. (How far the family has come, to not need to literally get tattooed to boost ratings!)

“This is just a reminder that Kris Jenner got a Kendall, [cross emoji], and Kylie tattoo on her lower back on season two of #KUWTK,” a fan tweeted back in 2019, with screengrabs of Jenner going under the needle.

This is just a reminder that @KrisJenner got a Kendall ✝️ Kylie tattoo on her lower back on season two of #KUWTK. pic.twitter.com/4y1d3FadSg — lucy lucy apple juicy (@lucssidy) June 23, 2019

“It’s such a crease that Kris Jenner has this tattoo on her back,” wrote another user in July 2020. “Council estate queen.”

it’s such a crease that kris jenner has this tattoo on her back. council estate queen pic.twitter.com/Z1LZ4uki9p — 𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙀𝘿 𝙎𝙐𝙈 𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙆🥛 (@hobrall95) July 20, 2020

Maybe someday, Jenner will find a way to memorialize her other four children on her body permanently. If ink isn’t her thing, perhaps she could take a cue from Pete Davidson.