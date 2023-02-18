Kyle Jacobs, husband of country singer Kellie Pickler, tragically passes away at 49

Disclaimer: This article mentions suicide.

Country singer and former American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler‘s husband, Kyle Jacobs, has reportedly died at 49.

According to CNN, Jacobs, who is known for his work as a songwriter and music producer, passed away in the couple’s Nashville home on Feb. 17 from an apparent suicide. The publication reports that Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received an emergency call from the residence at 1:21 p.m. CST.

In a police statement obtained by CNN, when local law enforcement and the fire department arrived at their home, Pickler mentioned that she didn’t see Jacobs when she woke up and started looking for him alongside a personal assistant. As they made their way to the upstairs room, which also served as an office space, they couldn’t open the door, and it was then the assistant made the 911 call.

Pickler and Jacobs had been married since 2011. The couple even worked together on CMT’s reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler, which aired on the network from 2015 to 2017. Aside from working with his wife, Jacobs also produced songs for other big-name celebrities, including Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw, and Kelly Clarkson.

Jacobs’ producing contribution led to him earning an Academy of Country Music Award for Lee Brice’s hit song “I Drive Your Truck.” Following Jacob’s passing, the Academy of Country Music sent its condolences to those affected by the tragedy, including Pickler.

The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler. In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." Join us in sending condolences, love & healing. pic.twitter.com/UoHkQm9K2e — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 18, 2023

At this time, no additional details have been released to the general public, and Pickler has yet to release a statement.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.