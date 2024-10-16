Lana Del Rey’s weight loss, explored

Lana Del Rey has been leaving her fans in awe lately. Not just with her penchant for making viral TikTok songs, but with her noticeably slimmer figure. As we’d expect, the “Summertime Sadness” singer’s transformation has sparked curiosity and speculation. The singer is one of a growing number of starlets who’ve been dropping the pounds recently.

Recommended Videos

The 39-year-old songstress first caught attention with her trimmed-down appearance during her headline performance at Coachella in April. Fans were quick to notice the change, with some even suggesting that Del Rey might have turned to popular weight loss injections like Ozempic. However, the singer’s remained tight-lipped about these guesses, choosing to let everyone sit and stew in their theories.

Looking extra “skinty” at the Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 25, Lana showcased her toned legs and arms in a white mini dress with spaghetti straps. This only fueled further discussion about her transformation, with some expressing concern and others praising her new look.

What’s the secret behind Lana Del Rey’s weight loss?

lol so basically lana del rey just hit the gym like a beast — Nathalie May (@nathaliemayy) August 28, 2024

Despite the gossip, it seems Del Rey has actually been putting in the work to achieve her fitness goals. In May, she was spotted at the Dogpound gym in West Hollywood, a favorite among celebrities including her close friend and collaborator, Taylor Swift. The gym’s co-owner and personal trainer, Kirk Myers, shared a photo of Del Rey in black workout gear, hinting at her commitment to fitness. Turns out Taylor is the woman that everyone needs in her corner because along with cheering on Lana, she’s also been challenging her new boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, to expand his culinary horizons.

Interestingly, Del Rey herself revealed in a 2021 interview that she’s no stranger to intense workouts. “I powerlift. I’m a big weight trainer” she revealed, suggesting that strength training has been a part of her routine for some time. This dedication to fitness aligns with the observations of chiropractor Dr. Daniel Psaltis, who attributes Del Rey’s transformation to “good old fashioned hard work in the gym” rather than medications.

Dr. Psaltis speculates that Del Rey has undergone a full body recomposition, focusing on getting leaner and more toned while maintaining her weight. He believes her routine likely includes lower body exercises such as squats, leg presses, and deadlifts, combined with powerlifting. He also suggests that Del Rey may have increased her protein intake while maintaining her overall calorie consumption.

does anyone else think lana del rey lost a bit of weight recently or am i going crazy?? pic.twitter.com/Uvk1txdp6f — angel (@tiredcoquette) January 28, 2024

Taylor Swift’s trainer at the Dogpound, Kirk Myers (who she now shares with Del Rey), is known for his challenging workout routines, which he describes as potentially nauseating for the average person. While it’s unlikely that Del Rey follows the same grueling six-day-a-week, two-hour sessions as Swift (who was preparing for her Eras Tour), she seems to have found a regimen that works for her.

Not too long ago, Del Rey subtly confirmed her association with the famous fitness center by sharing a photo of herself wearing the gym’s sweatshirt on Instagram, leaving fans to put two and two together. The gym’s official account commented on the post with a simple “Fammm,” seeming to verify her involvement with their fitness program.

Welp, seems like Lana Del Rey has all the receipts to prove she hasn’t fallen into the Ozempic trap. Myth busted.

Hot Items On Amazon This Week

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy