‘I’m Ozempic in a bottle’: Christina Aguilera’s fans can’t stop marveling at her shocking weight loss, but some are concerned

Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic pop stars of all time and her legacy is undeniable. However, one thing she has always battled is the public scrutiny over her body, and now her fans are concerned for the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist after she revealed a major weight loss online.

Hollywood is a difficult place for women, especially once they pass the 30th milestone, as every single action can lead to criticism. All celebrities are under a microscope, whether about their bodies, political preferences, or romantic partners.

The “Dirrty” singer has been in the spotlight since her teen years and became famous when she was very slim. Over the years, her weight has naturally fluctuated, as she has had children or struggled with the entertainment industry’s beauty standards. Now, Xtina is back in her slim era but it is drawing major concerns from her fans.

Christina Aguilera’s major weight loss sparked a flurry of distress

The 43-year-old pop star is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, for which she released a live studio re-imagining. The promotion included collaborations with artists like MGK and Sabrina Carpenter, which was a huge hit among fans. Xtina even partnered with a gym for the release’s promo.

On Sept. 28, Christina Aguilera visited the workout studio Barry’s Bootcamp in West Hollywood. She rocked a skin-tight black bodysuit with thigh-high boots, showing off her slender figure. The appearance was filmed and shared on social media, both on her account and the gym’s socials, but most of the comments bypassed the album’s anniversary and went straight for Aguilera’s petite frame.

Xtina has been very open about her weight loss struggle over the years and even admitted that she “hated being super skinny” and welcomed the curves. However, the influx of drastic celebrity weight losses has evoked a ’90s phrase thought to be long-buried: “heroin chic,” which alluded to drug use for weight loss purposes. This time, it’s not because of drug addiction but a different kind of drug use — Ozempic. Multiple celebrities have undergone major weight loss journeys, looking skinnier than ever before, even in their youth. Among those who’ve experienced significant weight loss are Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Lana del Rey, and Mindy Kaling. Of course, none have admitted to using Ozempic.

A fan on TikTok released a video from the event at Barry’s gym, which went viral on X. The poster captioned the video, “Ozempic is not what a girl wants or what a girl needs,” a direct reference to Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants” lyrics. The OP didn’t criticize Aguilera’s body but rather raised awareness that “Ozempic can be dangerous and was concerned for her well-being.” They highlighted, “Christina’s always been beautiful. Without the Ozempic. As long as she’s happy, good for her. Being real, the video concerns me is all.” Other people noted, “sometimes tryna go back to your old size is not a good look. she looks sick.”

“She used to be skinny, but now it’ looks unhealthy,” weighed in a fan on the original TikTok video. “I’m Ozempic in a bottle,” quipped another, referencing her “Genie in a Bottle” hit song. Aguilera’s own Instagram post wasn’t without criticism, as people wondered whether “does she actually work out” when promoting the gym. “Promoting a gym when the reason she got so skinny has nothing to do with exercise.”

Commenting on people’s bodies — specifically women’s — has unfortunately become an international sport, and over the years numerous celebrities have addressed how harmful it is. Christina Aguilera, just like her frenemy Britney Spears, has always been the target of the “Mrs. she’s too big now she’s too thin” club, and nothing they’ve ever done has been good enough. Without provoking the unnecessary weight conversation, I can’t help but note how this takes us back to the 1990s-2000s Xtina, and personally, I’m here for it.

