Latest Disney News: Disney World offers special May 4 photo ops for Star Wars fans as DeSantis gears up for his next chess move in Mouse House battle

Hiya Pals! It’s Wednesday again, and we’re bringing you some magical Disney news to get you through your mid-week burnout and send you right into the most iconic date in the galaxy. Yep, we’re just a day away from donning our favorite Star Wars gear and leaving all conversations with the phrase, “May the fourth be with you.” If you haven’t been counting down the days until the right time to use those six words again, we’re not sure you can call yourself a real Jedi.

In addition to all things Star Wars, Ron DeSantis is gearing up for his next move in the lengthy chess battle he’s playing with Disney, although the Mouse House has no qualms with shutting them down so far. To more noteworthy news, Disney Parks are also gearing up for another special day on the horizon: Mother’s Day. That’s right; there’s no better way to celebrate the mom in your life than with a gift that has a little magic with it. If you’re lucky enough to be in the parks on Mother’s Day, you’ll find special treat options there this year.

You know the drill from here: turn on your favorite Pixar film and get cozy in your Mickey Mouse blanket because we’re hopping on our magic carpets and flying into the realm of all things Disney.

Walt Disney World is embracing the force and May Fourth

Tomorrow is a big day for Star Wars fans, and we can’t wait to see how Jedis all over the world are celebrating. May Fourth isn’t just another day on the calendar but an iconic day for those who wish to travel the galaxy with the likes of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Yoda.

Disney World is celebrating in a unique way, giving fans several photo opportunities if you’ll be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to honor the galactic holiday. Fans know that Hollywood Studios is the house of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and it’s always full of magic for those who dare to believe in it. You can see everyone from Darth Vader to Chewbacca and even the Mandalorian walking around the park at any given minute, and you might just get swept away by one of the heroes as a march of stormtroopers pass by. There’s nothing like stepping into Galaxy’s Edge, which only gets more special tomorrow.

WDWInfo shares that PhotoPass users will have the chance to be among the first to experience the newest photo opportunities across the galaxy, including exciting Holopuck magic shots, a magic picture with everyone’s favorite droid, BB-8, and if you promise to respect the strength of the Darksaber, there will be a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity that fans can take near Olga’s Cantina.

We also recommend stopping to chat with any photographer you see in Galaxy’s Edge. On a recent trip, my son bought a Loth-Cat, and the photographer who took photos of them together was totally in character, reminding him that only he could touch him because they’d formed a vital bond and acting very nervous when the animal began to growl. It is an experience he still talks about to this day.

DeSantis is preparing for his next move in the Disney battle

In less exciting news, DeSantis is opening up about his next step forward in the fight against Disney, and it comes in the form of an upcoming signature on a bill that will “Walt Disney World’s development agreement with a special district overseeing the theme parks and resorts,” as reported by Deadline.

DeSantis hasn’t been mum about planning to play this card when the time was right, and Deadline also notes that Disney addressed the Reedy Creek Improvement District special privilege in a statement last month.

“All agreements signed between Disney and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law.”

In what feels like a long, drawn-out personal vendetta, we’re still early in the fight that DeSantis is waging on Disney, but we have faith that the Mouse House will prevail. All they need is a little faith, trust, and pixie dust.

Disney World is gearing up to celebrate moms with these delicious treats

We’re less than two weeks away from Mother’s Day, and if you’re lucky enough to be celebrating it at the Happiest Place on Earth, well, we’re a little jealous. We’re also happy to report that AllEars.net has discovered the locations around Walt Disney World where moms can find sweet treats to help celebrate them, and let’s be honest — moms deserve to be celebrated! What better way to do so than with treats shaped like Minnie Mouse?

Epcot’s Coral Reef restaurant will be serving a special Mother’s Day Dessert consisting of “Strawberry mousse, pistachio chiffon cake, and rosewater ganache.”

Disney’s Boardwalk Hotel will celebrate moms with a Minnie Croissant Roll, consisting of “Croissant dough with raspberry marmalade.”

The Beaches and Cream Soda Shop (a must-visit) will honor moms with a Bouquet Shake, consisting of a “Strawberry milkshake with strawberry purée topped with a flowery chocolate cake.”

Those are just a few of the options available around Disney in which you can celebrate your magical mom this year. Of course, it’s always a good day to honor those Disney-loving mamas; they help keep the magic going.