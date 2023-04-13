Latest Fantasy News: Taking a look back at ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘Korra’ unveils some seriously powerful benders

It’s been a few weeks now since Honor Among Thieves first arrived in theaters, and the fantasy world is a bit dry in the wake of its initial hype.

Most of the news trickling through is older, or relating to exciting, but less relevant, films and TV shows. That doesn’t leech any of our excitement over Melissa McCarthy revealing the firm ties between her take on Ursula and drag, or the official casting for a new Avatar series, of course, but it does limit us somewhat when it comes to the “latest” portion of our daily headline. Still, some of these announcements were overshadowed by far more dramatic goings-on in the worlds of entertainment and politics, as Donald Trump’s legal troubles and fresh MCU and DCU announcements dominate the spotlight.

Just in case you missed them, we’re largely hitting older announcements today, zeroing in on the fresh foray into the animated Avatar series, and some of the strongest benders in the franchise’s history.

Korra and Aang are only a few of Avatar’s most powerful benders

The lead characters in the first two Avatar series are both uniquely powerful benders, but they are also the Avatars of their times. It’s a bit of a no-brainer that they would be among the most powerful benders to ever exist, but they are joined by a few fellows who earned their skill through massive amounts of work and sheer talent. We’re not making claims that Korra and Aang didn’t earn their power too, but they didn’t face the hurdles of characters like Toph, Amon, or even Iroh.

Speaking of Avatar, a new series is set to join Korra and The Last Airbender

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender were overjoyed to hear that another story, taking place in the same universe, would follow Aang’s adventure. The Legend of Korra did not disappoint, when it arrived several years later, and now fans are delighted to hear that yet another Avatar story will join its popular predecessors. Work on a new story set in the Avatar universe is officially underway, with reports recently arising that Avatar: New Generations has begun casting. The fresh series is supposedly set for release sometime in 2025.

Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula is ‘100%’ a salute to drag

The conversation about Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula the Sea Witch has been ongoing since audiences caught their first glimpse of her take on the character, and following several divisive trailers, the 53-year-old happily admitted her Ursula is “100%” a salute to drag. She credited the late, great drag queen Divine as a major inspiration for her version of the character, and confessed that “there’s a drag queen that lives in me. I’m always right on the verge of going full-time with her.”