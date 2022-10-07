When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.

This forthcoming episode, titled “The Lord of the Tides,” will be fateful in that regard, and its promo stills seem to suggest as much. With the terrible weight of hindsight barreling down any dream of peace we might have conjured in our minds, all we have to excite us is the chaos and destruction that lies ahead, but at least that’s not all we have for you in today’s Game of Thrones roundup.

‘House’ fans poke fun at HBO and its ‘misleading marketing’

Image via HBO

Never trust the internet to fail to find the irony in anything. With the return of Westeros, fans have been pouring over every minute of every episode trying to meme everything to death, and the latest jab involves HBO itself. Apparently, a large portion of the fandom is disconcerted to learn that seven episodes in, the prequel series has yet to show any house for its numerous dragons, despite the title pleading the contrary. Next, they’re going to tell us that the Dance of Dragons is not exactly what it sounds like.

Behold Aemond One-Eye in new stills from episode 8

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones has never been in shortage of ruthless and unpredictable characters, but Aemond One-Eye will definitely make you wish for a time when we only had to deal with the likes of Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton. Okay, maybe not Ramsay, but you get the gist. The Targaryen prince has been around for a while now, but the young rogue that fans know from Fire & Blood is finally making his debut this week, and promo images from episode 8 herald his coming.

Did Rhaenyra purposefully let Laenor live?

Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon definitely pulled the rug from under our feet with Rhaenyra and Daemon’s wedding in episode 7. When it almost seemed like the two protagonists had committed murder in cold blood, Laenor came cantering onto the boat, allowing everyone to let out the breath they’d been unwittingly holding in for two minutes. But wait a minute; did Laenor somehow discover the plot against his life or was it Rhaenyra who spared him a life living under her shadow? We try to answer that as best as we can in this article, but it seems like House is deliberately leaving us speculating for the time being.