Did Rhaenyra know that Laenor was going to live in ‘House of the Dragon’?

One of the most compelling parts of episode seven of House of the Dragon was Ser Laenor escaping with Qarl. This plot was orchestrated by Daemon. In prior episodes, it would be likely that Daemon would have had Ser Laenor executed. However, that was not the case. Did Deamon have a change of heart? Or was Rhaenyra also in on the plot and convince Daemon to be merciful when it came to Ser Laenor?

The case for Rhaenyra knowing

Photo via HBO

There is a huge case to be made for Rhaenyra knowing that Ser Laenor was going to live. Rhaenyra has not ever shown a truly violent side of herself towards anyone. She never had anything truly bad to say about Ser Laenor, as both knew that their marriage was purely superficial. This does not mean that Rhaenyra did not care for Ser Laenor and wanted him outright eliminated.

When Rhaenyra is listening to the plan, she shows no emotion whatsoever, only a smile. Daemon also showed signs that Rhaenyra might have talked him down. When he was giving Qarl the gold, he tried to make it a point to say that when the task was done, to go to the other side of the Narrow Sea.

Daemon said that once they got to the other side, nobody would care about who they are, only the amount of gold that they have. There was also no reason to kill Ser Laenor, as he clearly wanted to be out and with Qarl. When they got married, Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor were on the same page about what their marriage would look like. Both clearly wanted to be done with it, and this was a good of a way to get out of it.

The case for Rhaenyra not knowing

Image via HBO

There is also a case for Rhaenyra not knowing that Daemon spared her former husband. Rhaenyra never actually says any words about the plan, she just listens to Daemon talk about him dying. Rhaenyra agreed that in order to marry Daemon, Ser Laenor would have to die. Daemon also did not tell Qarl to escape with Ser Laenor when he gave him the gold. Daemon is also not the most kind person in the world. Past Daemon would have been irate knowing that Ser Laenor also escaped. Daemon would have had to mature and grow a lot in the 10 years that spanned the two episodes. Not to say that it is impossible, just very unlikely from someone like him.